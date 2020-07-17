Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2020 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 137.5501 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 144908 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 76392 EQS News ID: 1096255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2020 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)