Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2020 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 166.1415 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 492372 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 76393 EQS News ID: 1096257 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2020 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)