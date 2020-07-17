Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2020 / 11:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.3324 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57918500 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 76462 EQS News ID: 1096395 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2020 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)