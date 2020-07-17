Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2020 / 11:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.6571 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17477676 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 76482 EQS News ID: 1096435 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2020 05:37 ET (09:37 GMT)