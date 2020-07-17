

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders and turnover increased sharply in May after the relaxation of the coronavirus containment measures, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Industrial orders surged 42.2 percent on a monthly basis in May, in contrast to a 31.6 percent fall in April.



Orders from domestic market rose 55.9 percent and that from foreign market increased 26.2 percent in May.



Similarly, industrial turnover advanced 41.9 percent on month, reversing a 29.8 percent drop a month ago.



Year-on-year, industrial orders dropped 34.7 percent, following a sharp decline of 48.6 percent in April. Likewise, the decline in industrial turnover eased to 25.9 percent from 47.2 percent in the previous month.



