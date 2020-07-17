

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages grew in June, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Average gross wages and salaries increased 3.6 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 3.2 percent in June.



Average paid employment declined 3.3 percent annually in June and rose 0.2 percent from the previous month.



Average paid employment increased due to restoring pre-pandemic full-time jobs and resuming admissions, the agency said. Economists had forecast a 3.9 percent drop.



During the January to June period, average gross wages and salaries increased 4.5 percent. Average paid employment fell 0.6 percent.



