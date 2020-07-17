

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation accelerated in June, driven by higher prices of food and an increase in housing rent, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.7 percent rise in May.



Housing, water, energy prices grew 2.3 percent annually in June and prices for restaurants and hotels gained 3.0 percent. Rents rose 3.7 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 2.9 percent and those of food prices rose 3.0 percent.



Prices for message transmission, and clothing and footwear fell by 2.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Traffic cost decreased by 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in June, mainly due to a 1.5 percent rise in food prices.



The EU measure of inflation, which the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in June after a 0.6 percent climb in May.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.4 percent in June.



