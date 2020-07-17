Ironhand Wins NASA Commercial Invention of the Year Award

STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironhand is the world's first active soft exoskeleton for the hand, based on Bioservo's SEM Technology in combination with Robo-Glove, invented by NASA and General Motors. Robo-Glove and the commercialized version Ironhand has won the NASA Commercial Invention of the Year Award for 2020.

In the Inventions and Contributions Board's motivation, they write: "The winning invention, "Robo-Glove," is the world's first soft robotic muscle strengthening system for professional users. In developing the Robo-Glove, NASA set out to assist astronauts, improve the efficiency of spacewalks, and extend its capabilities in space exploration. Co-developer General Motors sought to improve the safety and effectiveness of the production operators working in its manufacturing plants. Robo-Glove in its commercial product form of "Ironhand" has far exceeded the current state of the art which includes: uncomfortable hand exoskeletons, passive grip strengthening gloves, or low strength rehabilitation gloves used by individuals who, for medical reasons, cannot create simple grasps. General Motors workers are using Ironhand on automobile assembly lines and performing well. No other currently available grasp assist glove is effective in performing these types of demanding manual assembly tasks."

"We are very proud of receiving this award which recognizes a lot of hard work over the last years." Says Petter Bäckgren, CEO at Bioservo and continues, "without the close collaboration with and the continuous feedback from our development partners, such as General Motors, we would not have been able to make Ironhand so intuitive, comfortable and ergonomic."

Read the NASA announcement here

About Ironhand



Ironhand is the world's first active soft exoskeleton for the hand, designed to improve the health for workers that perform grip intensive, repetitive and static work tasks. Ironhand mimics the user's grasp movements and gives extra strength and endurance to the grip. The extra strength relieves the muscles and conserves the energy of the user, improving productivity as well as the well-being by the end of the shift. In short, the system helps to keep the workers healthy and efficient.

About Bioservo Technologies



Bioservo Technologies AB (publ) is a world leading company in wearable muscle strengthening systems for people in need of extra strength and endurance. All our innovative products and systems are designed to keep people strong, healthy and efficient.

The company has a unique global position within soft exoskeleton technology for the hand, both for industrial applications to improve the health for workers and to improve quality of life for people with reduced muscle strength.

Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 in collaboration between researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology and a doctor at Karolinska University Hospital. Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish public limited company with headquarters in Stockholm.

