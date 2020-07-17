

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.21 billion, or $7.85 per share. This compares with $1.00 billion, or $6.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $7.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.65 billion from $3.52 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.85 vs. $6.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.97 -Revenue (Q2): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.52 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BLACKROCK-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de