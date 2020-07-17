Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 16-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 265.37p

INCLUDING current year revenue 268.92p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.09p

INCLUDING current year revenue 261.63p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16