Authority Titans: Top 10 Business to Watch Out for in 2020

1. Chiraj, Rajeev Fernando

Rajeev Fernando is a globally-recognized infectious diseases physician. He was the only American doctor to go to Wuhan, China to investigate the COVID-19 back in January when there were only 50 cases in the world. Rajeev served with three hospitals as first responder in the epicenter of the COVID 19 pandemic in New York.

He is the founder of CHIRAJ, a global charity which strives to empower impoverished women from all over the world. CHIRAJ has also teamed up with the Red Cross for blood drives.

Rajeev has made two documentaries one which focuses on the Zika virus pandemic shot over five years - Zika Virus and Mothers of Angels - and a refugee film in Europe focusing on human smuggler operations - Smugglers and Refugees. He is a fashion designer and is Launching protective masks to help prevent COVID-19 infections in various designs.

Youtube: Dr. Rajeev Fernando

Website: www.rajeevfernando.com

2. Joshua Ezeadiebuo

Joshua is an engineer by profession, but his first love is, and will always be Africa. Ensuring that everyone has an all-round education is his number one priority. And he does that by publishing online and organizing workshops, where he teaches on enterprise education and personal development. He believes that ignorance is dangerous, and without the right information, you can't apply it to your life and improve your situation and those around you. Knowledge is just potential power, but it needs to exist, for you to have the courage to apply it.

He's currently working on a mastermind platform, to help connect the world to the network and resources enjoyed by the top 20%.

LinkedIn: Joshua Ezeadiebuo

Instagram: Mablenet

3. Win Everyday, Collin Spencer

Collin Spencer is the CEO of Win Everyday which is a Life Coaching business dedicated to improving the lives of youth and young adults located in Irving, Texas and around the world. He is also the founder of Collin Spencer Ministries, founder and Lead Pastor of Champion City Church

Collin Spencer is making a national impact within the community encouraging millennials to enhance their lives by empowering, inspiring, and life changing lectures. With an amazing story of his own, his transparency heals the broken and strengthens the weak. Collin has proven to defeat the odds and remains focused on the assignment given to him as a catalyst to change for all. Furthermore, Collin is a book author, songwriter, movie script writer, film producer, and spiritual advisor to many. Collin merges spirituality with the practicality of everyday life to impact those that are believers, as well as the unbelievers.

Website: www.collinspencer.org

4. The Booking Group, Brandon Dunn

Brandon Dunn is the CEO and Founder of The Booking Group. They opened their doors in 2018 and has, since then, been part of the success stories of many. With Dunn taking the lead, The Booking Group consults and manages clients such as WellDunn Entertainment, Kuts and Koffee TV, Fratshows.com, Healthcare with Huncho and many other great and successful brands in the market. The company is passionate about growing great talents and it shows in all of the work they do. TBG doors are open to all entrepreneurs and they continue to grow daily. They want to provide an opportunity for talents to achieve their dreams or goals yet they're not sure where to begin.

Instagram: @thebookinggroup

Website: www.thebookinggroup.biz

5. Biz Leads Agency, Vlasto Vrskovy

Vlasto Vrskovy is the CEO of BizLeads. The company is a marketing and lead generation agency like no other. They believe in putting people over profits. Bizleads helps business owners bring in a predictable flow of prospects and clients by using the best digital marketing tools and lowest cost per lead. Bizleads wants to enable everyday business owners to gain access to marketing tools that bring tangible results. Their new appointment scheduling app - YouBarber App - will soon become the standard for barbershops across the country, giving barbers access to a complete and unique scheduling tool to boost their business and bring back loyal customers without breaking the bank.

Instagram: @bizleads.agency

Website: www.bizleads.agency

6. The Advisor Pro, Michael Starks

CEO of The Advisor Pro, Michael Starks, has gone from working with real estate agents, multi-platinum music artists to helping financial advisors. The team in Advisor Pro are on a mission to help as many financial advisors as possible to transition their businesses online and adapt to the current environment. They have developed a framework to help match Financial Advisors with their ideal clients. Their systematic approach has been engineered to leverage technology while maintaining the personal element that is very much needed in the industry. This virtual business model is allowing many Financial Advisors to provide their services to more people in less time.

Website: www.theadvisorpro.com

7. S.W.a.G Consulting - LLC, Jessica Barnes

CEO and Founder of S.W.a.G. Consulting LLC, Jessica Barnes, is a certified life coach and has over 15 years of experience in business including working with a variety of high level executives in the Department of Homeland Security, GSA, FEMA and multiple agencies within the Department of Defense as a federal employee and contractor. In more recent years, she's worked with clients in the NFL, USATF, and Entertainment industry.

Barnes created S.W.a.G. to educate, coach, mentor and consult with entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses nationwide to reach their desired goals. She does this by implementing a mix of business savvy with what she likes to call "Dream Designer" which includes courses, coaching and services using intuitive development. S.W.a.G. brings an energizing, fresh and new perspective, creativity, and out of the box strategies to its clients. To Barnes, her main goal at S.W.a.G. is to help clients reach their full potential personally and in business.

Website: www.swagconsultingllc.com

8. Magic Carpet Cleaning, Ryan Caroll

Magic Carpet Cleaning is a carpet and upholstery cleaning company based in Maryland. The company was founded in 2015 dedicated to provide Maryland citizens with spotless and clean homes. The CEO of Magic Carpet Cleaning, Ryan Caroll, is 44 years old and lives in Anne Arundel County in Maryland. For over five years, Caroll has led a team that assures clean and germ-free homes. They use all green products and non-green products.

Website: www.magiccarpetcleaningmd.com

9. Suits Personality System, Johnny Wu

Suits is a personality assessment. However, it's usage is very different compared to many common systems. The system is created throughout Johnny Wu's 17 years of closely observing people and studying all types of different personalities and people's motives. Wu has successfully hypnotized and read thousands of people's minds. Using the research of the psychology of human behaviour, human brain science, Chinese zodiac and universal astrology, Wu leads the Suits Personality System.

This system is amazing for people to understand themselves and others but it's best used for sales professionals. The system teaches people there are four different personalities that people are born with. Suits will teach people how to identify personalities within seconds, then how to adapt to them and finally, a detail breaks down on how to closely deal with different personalities.

Instagram: @johnnywumagic

Website: www.johnnywu.co/suits-personality-system

10. My Biz Consulting, Jamilah Lawry

Jamilah N. Lawry is an established technology disruptor, public speaker, and radio personality from Philadelphia. Being an innovator and serial entrepreneur, she has mastered many things by constantly taking in knowledge. She takes great interest in understanding and implementing new trends. Lawry studied Applied Behavioral Analyst, Psychology as well as Management Information Systems, and Organizational Leadership.

As a digital marketing consultant, she enjoys building online marketing strategies for businesses; so that they get a clear understanding of online marketing. Through her consultations, she makes sure her clients understand how online marketing works for the brand, understanding key performance metrics, buyer behavior and how they can benefit from the monthly reports in many ways.

Facebook: My Biz Consulting LLC

Instagram: @mybizconsulting

Twitter: @MBC133

LinkedIn: My Biz Consulting LLC

Website: www.mybizconsulting.net

