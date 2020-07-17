

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daily coronavirus cases in the United States broke record for the third consecutive day, with the number of infections crossing 70000 for the first time.



As per Johns Hopkins University's latest data, total infections in the country reached 35,76,430 after reporting nearly 77000 additional cases in the last 24 hours.



The nation's total COVID-19 casualties rose to 138360 with 940 additional deaths reporting Thursday.



A surge of coronavirus cases in Florida, South Carolina and Texas led these states to report their highest one-day spikes.



Within hours of a CDC statement that the pandemic could be controlled in just one or two months if everyone wear masks, governors in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado and Montana announced that wearing of masks in public places would be made compulsory.



Meanwhile, the number of states with more than 1000 COVID-related deaths increased to 25.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32446 deaths, 404775 infections), New Jersey (15665 deaths, 176501 infections), Michigan (6348 deaths, 79839 infections), Massachusetts (8380 deaths, 112581 infections), Louisiana (3485 deaths, 86411 infections), Illinois (7452 deaths, 159082 infections), Pennsylvania (6984 deaths, 103075 infections), California (7490 deaths, 364835 infections), Connecticut (4389 deaths, 47750 infections), Texas (3657 deaths, 305854 infections), Georgia (3105 deaths, 131287 infections), Virginia (2007 deaths, 74431 infections), Maryland (3347 deaths, 75664 infections), Florida (4677 deaths, 315775 infections), Indiana (2795 deaths, 54080 infections), Ohio (3103 deaths, 70601 infections), Colorado (1745 deaths, 38708 infections), Minnesota (1566 deaths, 44374 infections), Arizona (2492 deaths, 134613 infections) Washington (1427 deaths, 44313 infections), North Carolina (1607 deaths, 93708 infections), Mississippi (1308 deaths, 39797 infections), Tennessee (796 deaths, 71540 infections), Alabama (1230 deaths and 61088 infections) South Carolina (1070 deaths, 64083 infections) and Missouri (1121 deaths, 30873 infections).



