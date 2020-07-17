Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement 17-Jul-2020 / 12:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement DATE: July 17, 2020 The agreement executed by and between our Bank and JCR Eurasia Rating (JCR Avrasya Derecelendirme A.S.) which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB) in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, has been renewed on 14.07.2020 and will be valid for the following year. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 76546 EQS News ID: 1096609 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1096609&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2020 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)