Alt 5 Sigma, Inc.: Alt 5 Sigma Completes Integration of Credit Card Processing and eTransfer to its Alt 5 Pro and Alt 5 Coins Applications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Alt 5 Sigma Inc. an emerging leader in blockchain financial platform is pleased to announce the completion of credit card processing integration to its Alt 5 Pro and other Alt 5 digital asset technology offerings, enabling users to safely purchase digital instruments using their Visa and or Mastercard.

According to the company, credit card processing and eTransfers are an important gateway for traders and users of the Alt 5 Pro and Alt 5 digital asset applications. The appearance of the complexity of sending a bank wire and or the cost associated with a wire or bank transfers when the amount is lower, prohibits users.

"We are very pleased with the completion of the integration of the credit card processing gateway from BaseTrade Technologies." Said André Beauchesne, President & CEO of Alt 5 Sigma Inc. "Although many of our clients are large institutional firms, a growing number of individual traders and clients use our applications to purchase and trade digital instruments and credit card processing and eTransfers is both easy and safe to use and preferred by this segment of our clientele" further added Mr. Beauchesne.

Alt 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital instruments trading, order management platform, digital instrument gateway, and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital instrument economy with security, accessibility, transparency and compliance.

Alt 5's digital instrument custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services, physical and specialized security solutions and the dissemination of vetted information related to international security.

