

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus's EU measure of consumer prices declined at a faster rate in June, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.4 percent decrease in May. This was the third consecutive fall.



Prices for transport declined 8.5 percent yearly in June. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and clothing and footwear fell by 5.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.4 percent in June.



For the January to June period, the HICP decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de