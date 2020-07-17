

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Kansas City Southern (KSU) said that it is not providing guidance on revenue, volume, operating ratio or earnings per share due to the general economic uncertainty created by the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Kansas City Southern said its previously provided 2020 capital expenditure guidance remains at $425.0 million or below, while its outlook for 2021 as well as 2022 capital expenditures remains at about 17 percent of revenue.



The transportation holding company affirmed it is on track to deliver $500.0 million or more of free cash flow in 2020.



