PUBG Mobile Teams up With Direct Relief for COVID-19 Global Emergency Response

Blockbuster mobile game PUBG MOBILE is launching social responsibility campaign "Play As One" with in-game challenge and community fundraiser to support the humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief on the COVID-19 global response project

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PUBG MOBILE, the worldwide popular mobile game, has partnered with Direct Relief, the humanitarian aid organization, in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying medical aid to frontline healthcare workers. Starting today, the PUBGMPlayAsOne campaign is launched with the PUBG MOBILE in-game challenge and community fundraiser for individual players to support and participate and directly in Direct Relief's COVID-19 response.

Under the global pandemic situation, with the "play for good" initiative of bringing positive impact on society and helping more people, PUBG MOBILE is taking the social responsibility in a worldwide brand perspective and encouraging community members to contribute their own efforts, moreover, in gamer's way. The campaign is calling out a slogan of "Play As One" to encourage the 600 million PUBG MOBILE players worldwide to team up and play for the same goal for one world, facing the global challenge together.

Starting with the official effort in game, PUBG MOBILE launches the in-game "Running Challenge For Donation" event from July 15 to 28 to engage all players for support. Players' sprinting distance in-game will be added to the server milestone corresponding to a dollar donation by PUBG MOBILE. A server-wide milestone tracker starting with PUBG MOBILE's official donation of $1 million USD, will be increasing incrementally as players running more distance in game. The final amount of donation is to be revealed once reaching the final server-wide milestones.

Besides an in-game event offering official donations, PUBG MOBILE and Direct Relief have developed the dedicated channel here for community members to support the fundraiser by making their voluntary donations. All donations will directly contribute to support Direct Relief's emergency response to COVID-19 around the world.

Through the shared love of games, PUBG MOBILE enables the connection with players worldwide and supports the society in the gaming ways. Today's PUBGMPlayAsOne campaign is another meaningful effort following the previous ChickenDinnerAtHome campaign launched during the earlier pandemic period, which encouraged all PUBG MOBILE players to safeguard their health by staying in the safe zone and enjoying chicken dinner at home. By supporting WHO's global PlayApartTogether movement among the games industry, PUBG MOBILE encourages all community members to show team spirit by continuing to enjoy the game in a fun and healthy way.

Players can now support the PUBGMPlayAsOne campaign by playing in game and can donate directly to Direct Relief at www.directrelief.org/pubgmobile.

Join PUBG MOBILE and Direct Relief in the vital fight to protect the lives of healthcare workers on the frontline, and our friends and communities across the world.

About Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies - without regard to politics, religion or ability to pay. Direct Relief is responding to COVID-19 globally by providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers; building a medication stockpile to assist with anticipated spike in ICU patients; and boosting support to safety-net facilities to address existing chronic gaps that are likely to grow.

Since January 2020, Direct Relief has rapidly deployed medical aid to support health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more detail on Direct Relief's response around the world, click here.

ABOUT PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

