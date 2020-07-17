Single developers can bid for any amount of capacity, from 10 MW up to 1.07 GW. The projects will be set up on a build-own-operate basis, anywhere in the state of Rajasthan. The deadline for bids is Aug. 31.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has open bids to set up 1.07 GW of grid-connected solar capacity in Rajasthan. The projects will be set up on a build-own-operate basis can be located anywhere in the state. SECI will enter into power purchase agreements with the successful bidders for periods of 25 years. The selection of projects will be technology agnostic, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...