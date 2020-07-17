Anzeige
Freitag, 17.07.2020
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Notice of 2020 Half Year Results

PR Newswire

London, July 17

17 July 2020

Rightmove plc

Notification of 2020 Half Year Results

Rightmove plc will be announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 at 7am on Friday, 7 August 2020.

A presentation for analysts will be available online from 8am at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2cqqe4kq

Contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

