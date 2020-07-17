North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Voycare Begins Formal Application Process with FINRA for Name, Ticker Symbol and CUSIP Changes

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba Voycare (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS", "Voycare" or "Company"), a California-based telemedicine service provider and digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health, announces today it has formally begun the application process for a name, ticker symbol and CUSIP number change with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as part its reorganization efforts in communicating the Company's preeminent position as a virtual care provider for women's health in China's rapidly growing telemedicine industry, with a projected market size of 700 billion RMB or approximately $US100 billion by the end of 2020.

"These changes are important and necessary to demonstrate our commitment for transparency and to create a better understanding of our vision and business strategy before our shareholders, partners, clients and qualified investors," said Hong Chen, Voycare CEO. Chen forms part of the leadership team that lead the Company in a reverser merger acquisition last December after acquiring HTT & CTT Inc., a California based tour operator and medical tourism service provider with combined revenues of close to $10 million in the previous two fiscal years.

The name change will see the Company change from North America Frac Sand, Inc (NAFS) to Voycare (VOYC), subject to the approval of FINRA. Until such approval, company stock trades will continue to occur under the ticker symbol NAFS.

"The name change represents an important milestone for the Company's strategic rebranding, as it helps us evolve our new business direction, and gain greater visibility and credibility among qualified investors," said Xuemei Li, Voycare COO. "We remain committed to creating a world-class digital health platform for women in China, especially now that COVID-19 has placed many limitations on in-person healthcare.

The Company's secure online platform will help women connect with vetted health providers in China and abroad via online audio/video calls featuring simultaneous Chinese interpretation. The main specialties areas will initially focus on mental health and fertility. The Company plans to debut the telehealth platform in late Q3 2020. Demand for telehealth services has seen a surge in recent months due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus global pandemic.

Earlier this week the Company electronically filed an Attorney Legal Opinion Letter required to obtain Pink Current Information Status on OTC Markets, after recently completing all of its OTC Markets reporting requirements.

For more information about Voycare, please visit, www.voycare.com or follow us on Twitter @nafsvoycare.

About Voycare

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) dba Voycare is a California based telemedicine service provider and digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health in Asia, with the primary focus on China. Voycare is creating a new type of cross border health care experience for women by leveraging telehealth and the gig-economy, giving women a voice when making the right health care decision for themselves and their families. Voycare currently focuses on two important areas in women's health, Counseling and Fertility. Founded in 2019, Voycare has offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contact Information

Voycare

+1.626.784.5846

info@voycare.com

www.voycare.com

SOURCE: North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597815/Voycare-Begins-Formal-Application-Process-with-FINRA-for-Name-Ticker-Symbol-and-CUSIP-Changes