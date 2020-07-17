GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Motor Announces Fiscal Year End Conference Call and Operational Update to Be Held on July 20, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower"), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered buses serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school sectors plans to host a conference call and webcast for all shareholders and interested parties at 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 20th, 2020 to provide an operational update and discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020. A replay of the call will be available on the number below shortly after the call.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Monday July 20th, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant dial-in: (US) 1-844-739-3982 (Canada) 1-866-605-3852; (International) 1-412-317-5718

Please ask to be joined to the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call.

Replay: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 1-855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 10146638

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gpvrf200720.html

For further information contact:

Fraser Atkinson

Chairman and CEO

(604) 220-8048

Michael Sieffert

CFO

(604) 563-4144

GreenPower Investor Relations

Mike Cole

(949) 444-1341

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

