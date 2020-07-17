Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on the role of demand and supply planning by offering insights into- its benefits, a four-step approach to develop a demand and supply planning process, and by illustrating action points that can help demand and supply planners thrive in the new normal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005183/en/

Demand and Supply Planning Process (Graphic: Business Wire)

We can help accelerate your journey from data to decisions by helping you develop and implement a robust demand and supply planning process. Request a FREE proposal to know more.

Key highlights-

Four action points to help demand and supply planners tackle disruptions post-COVID

Business benefits of deploying a strategic approach to demand and supply planning

How Quantzig can help tackle supply chain disruptions and thrive in the new normal

Given the dynamism within the IT sector, businesses today need a holistic demand planning and forecasting framework. Also, since demand and supply planning play a pivotal role in supply chain management (SCM), the focus on this aspect has now increased globally. By making use of industry-leading solutions to develop a robust demand and supply planning process, companies can gain insights into business-critical functions like customer relationship management and supplier relationship management, both of which are critical links within the supply chain.

Quantzig's demand forecasting and supply chain planning solutions enable the supply chain, sales, product, manufacturing, and finance teams to collaborate to create accurate demand plans. Get in touch with our supply chain analytics experts to learn how we help leading businesses tackle supply chain challenges holding them back from achieving their targets.

"The growing need to adopt a more sophisticated demand and supply planning framework is further amplified with developments in the field of AI and analytics, empowering businesses to analyze the market and execute intelligent workflows," says a demand forecasting expert at Quantzig

Five Action Points to Thrive in the 'New Normal'

Identify factors driving future demand Analyze the dynamism in IT supply chains Restructure demand and supply planning processes Prepare data for the recovery phase Redesign product portfolios

Request for more information and personalized recommendations from our experts: https://bit.ly/2CaFYQH

Based on our past experiences of executing analytics projects for businesses operating in the IT industry, we understand the unique challenges and factors impacting the IT supply chain. To help our clients navigate the complexities, we have built demand planning optimization solutions to improve supply-side planning and procurement efficiencies by providing complete visibility across critical segments within the supply chain. Book a FREE Demo to gain limited-period complimentary access to our proprietary supply chain analytics platforms.

Additional Resources:

Strategic Sourcing and Procurement: Empowering Sustainability in a Circular Economy Warehouse Optimization Solutions Help an American Pharmaceutical Company to Improve Efficiency of Supply Chain How Quantzig Can Help Transform the IT Supply Chain Using Analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005183/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us