The Haryana-based developer will invest up to $266.9 million to set up a new solar cell and module manufacturing facility.From pv magazine India ReNew Power has announced plans to start manufacturing solar cells and modules in India. The developer will invest INR15 billion ($200.2 million) to INR20 billion to set up a new production facility. The plant will initially have 2 GW of annual manufacturing capacity. However, the location of the factory has yet to be finalized, as the company is still in talks with a number of state authorities. The announcement comes just weeks after Prime Minister ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...