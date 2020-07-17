Full Range of Enclosures and Accessories Meets International Standards, Makes it Easier and Faster for Customers to Specify, Order and Assemble Superior Solutions around the World

As part of its commitment to "redefine simplicity when assembling and ordering," nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today launched a comprehensive global portfolio of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)-rated enclosures and accessories for optimum protection of equipment in industrial applications. Specially designed and engineered for global use, the portfolio accelerates the specification and installation process through interchangeable accessories and tool-free assembly, while streamlining ordering with a single global part number.

nVent provides innovative solutions that connect, protect and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control and power equipment through its nVent HOFFMAN and nVent SCHROFF brands. Under the nVent HOFFMAN brand, the global IEC portfolio of products includes mild steel and stainless steel floor stand, wall mount and terminal box enclosure solutions in a variety of sizes and configurations, as well as accessories.

Designed for ease of use and faster assembly, the portfolio provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), systems integrators and end users with many business advantages, including:

Patented tool-free, Click-In Technology that helps reduce assembly time by 14 minutes when baying floor stand enclosures

Single universal part numbers to service customers across the globe

A vast library of digital drawing formats for every product to fit almost any design platform

Multiple interchangeable accessories for product versatility across wall mount and floor stand offerings

Global footprint to service customers' needs across the world, as well as local support and modifications from our authorized Hoffman modification centers

A global market leader, nVent HOFFMAN offers a uniquely complete range of IEC and National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) electrical enclosures and accessories.

In 2019, nVent acquired Eldon Holding AB, a privately held European-based enclosure business, to strengthen its global offering. Now, stronger together as one global product offering, nVent provides an expanded set of innovative solutions, including the newly launched stronger IEC portfolio, as well as enhanced digital and modular capabilities to give customers flexible solutions.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

