According to Quantzig, retail analytics can deliver business intelligence to positively inform every aspect of a retail business from sales and marketing to supply chain, inventory, and customer preferences and behavior.

'Quantzig's retail analytics solutions designed for the Canadian retail market can support your efforts to improve operational performance and customer experience.

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on the role of analytics in the retail sector.

The growing complexities around retail data management have made it mandatory for Canadian retailers to leverage analytics to drive business outcomes and gain a competitive edge, says a retail analytics expert at Quantzig

Key highlights-

Streamlining data-gathering and analysis processes can help measure user engagement and refine the customer experience.

Retailers must deploy quickly accessible unified sources of data to make decisions that impact the health of their businesses.

As the customers interact with a brand across channels, analytics in retail can help understand their behavior all along their buying journey. build stronger customer relationships

In the realm of globalization in the retail sector, Canadian grocery stores are challenged with the growing troves of retail data and are now forced to make choices that might affect their success. Data-driven retail industry disruptions have complicated the Canadian retail sector. It has also made it difficult for businesses to sustain a leading-edge without leveraging retail analytics. Analytics in retail deliver comprehensive insights into the areas that require improvement. With retail analytics, retailers can quickly identify inefficiencies and opportunities for improving and standardizing processes that will enhance the 'consumers' experience. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/3fC3tQR

Five Imperatives to Succeed in the Canadian Grocery Retail Industry

1: Focus on assortment optimization and shelf space allocation

2: Improve your ability to detect and prevent fraud

3: Localization and clustering gains prominence

4: Offer personalized product recommendations

5: Analyze the importance of supply chain analytics in driving outcomes

