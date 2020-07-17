RUBIS RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares 17-Jul-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation Paris, July 17, 2020 at 5:35 pm Rubis' Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 11, 2020 approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.75 per ordinary share and EUR 0.87 per preferred share. Each shareholder holding ordinary shares had an option of payment in cash or in new Company shares. The price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend to shareholders holding ordinary shares has been set at EUR 37.37. The shareholders holding preferred shares were paid in cash without the possibility of opting for payment in shares. The option period for the payment of the dividend in shares opened on June 19, 2020 and ended on July 10, 2020. Following the operation, 65.28% of rights were exercised in favor of share-based payments. As a result, 3,071,828 new shares were created. After the increase, they represent 2.97% of the new share capital. Delivery of the 3,071,828 shares and their admission to trading on Euronext in Paris is scheduled for July 17, 2020. These shares, which rank for dividend as from January 1, 2020, will be immediately fungible with the Company's existing shares. Following this transaction, Rubis' share capital will amount to EUR 129,450,511.25 divided into 103,554,889 ordinary shares and 5,520 preferred shares with a par value of EUR 1.25 each. **** The Rubis share is traded on Euronext in Paris. (ISIN code: FR0013269123) 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 E-mail: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr SCA with share capital of EUR 129,450,511.25 Paris Trade Registry 784 393 530 - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1096141 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1096141 17-Jul-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8ac0db1011e7440695824d166b7427f5&application_id=1096141&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

