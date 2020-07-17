The primary factor of oil and gas companies' performance gap is the operational complexity of production and processing facilities.

Advanced analytics and statistical techniques can easily bridge this gap and raise the performance bar of oil and gas companies.

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its advanced analytics engagement.

The exponential increase in data has created new data management risks due to which oil and gas companies are now grappling with challenges related to dynamic customer expectations and talent shortages says an oil and gas analytics expert at Quantzig



Since the latest industrial revolution, US oil and gas companies have played a crucial role in global economic development. Today the oil and gas companies have gained the ability to improve their profit margins by leveraging advanced oil and gas analytics. After a period of constant decline in crude oil prices along with climate change accountability and difficulties in attracting talent, oil and gas companies are now trying to address complexities with the help of oil and gas analytics. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2Ou6SWf

Advanced Analytics Engagement Summary

The client is one of the leading oil and gas companies based out of the US. This client mainly operates in the downstream oil and gas industry segment, the primary operations of this client revolves around refining crude oil. Like every other downstream oil and gas industry player, their product offerings include lubricants, gasoline, and chemicals. Just like any other downstream oil and gas company, this client understood the importance of adopting advanced analytics and statistical techniques in improving the margins. They were also looking forward to digitally transforming their operations.

This oil and gas industry client engaged with Quantzig to embark on a journey of implementing a solution that is based on advanced analytics, statistical techniques, and machine learning. The three-pronged approach adopted by Quantzig's experts were:

Data integration and standardization Predictive modeling and pattern detection Leveraging business insights to enhance business impact

Oil and gas companies in the US and across the globe are facing industry-specific challenges such as lack of visibility into operational processes, equipment life cycle management, oil and gas supply chain, and logistics complexity and meeting environmental regulations. Speak to our experts to learn more about our advanced analytics solutions that are designed to help oil and gas companies.

Value Delivered

45% margin improvements

Improved assurance and maintenance of resources

Enhanced data security

We offer cutting-edge advanced analytics solutions to help oil and gas companies improve commercial success using real-world insights. Collaborating with us can help you make the most of the data at hand by applying advanced data modeling techniques and solutions designed and custom-built to suit your needs.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making.

