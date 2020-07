CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX:CRMZ). NOTICE IS HEREBY that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company") will be held on July 28, 2020 at 9:30 am ET. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting or at any adjournment thereof.

As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the State of New York, the Annual Meeting will be held telephonically by means of remote communication. The conference call details are as follows:

Join by Telephone For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location. Dial: US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 669 900 6833 Meeting ID: 956 0959 9836 Password: 72820

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus like Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor's primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor's timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company's proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

Jerry Flum, CEO

(845) 230-3030

ir@creditriskmonitor.com

SOURCE: CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.

