Technavio has been monitoring the CBD skincare market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.64 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cannuka LLC, Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., L'Oréal SA, Medical Marijuana Inc., and The CBD Skincare Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Benefits of CBD in skincare has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the easy availability of counterfeit products may challenge the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

CBD Skincare Market is segmented as below:

Type Oils Cream, Moisturizer, And Cleanser Mask, Serum, And Lotion

Source Hemp Marijuana

Geographic Landscape North America APAC Europe South America MEA



CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The CBD skincare market report covers the following areas:

CBD Skincare Market Size

CBD Skincare Market Trends

CBD Skincare Market Analysis

This study identifies growing demand among the millennial and middle-aged population as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD skincare market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD skincare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD skincare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD skincare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD skincare market vendors

