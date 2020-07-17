Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 17-Jul-2020 / 18:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: July 17, 2020 The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 45.012.390 with a maturity of 185 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (17.07.2020). Board Decision Date 07.11.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Debt Dept Securities Security Type Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Public Offering-Sale Offering- To Qualified Investor Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Domestic Domestic Overseas Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 18.01.2021 Maturity (Day) 185 Interest Rate Type Discounted Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN12146 Starting Date of Sale 13.07.2020 Ending Date of Sale 16.07.2020 Maturity Starting Date 17.07.2020 Nominal Value of Capital 45.012.390 Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 18.01.2021 Payment Date 18.01.2021 Was The Payment Made? No No In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 76565 EQS News ID: 1096833 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1096833&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

