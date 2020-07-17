Anzeige
Freitag, 17.07.2020
WKN: A2PNJ8 ISIN: CA09564P1036 Ticker-Symbol: 7BL 
Tradegate
17.07.20
19:13 Uhr
0,334 Euro
+0,017
+5,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3320,34020:43
17.07.2020 | 20:08
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Engages Canaccord Genuity as Financial Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG); (FSE:7BL); (OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity as its financial advisors to assist the Company in identifying and evaluating strategic options and proposals to help finance and grow the Company with a view to maximize shareholder value.

"Canaccord Genuity has a long successful history and track record in working with junior mining companies and is currently one of the top financiers in the mining industry. We look forward to working with them to assist us in reviewing strategic options in order to grow the Company and enhance shareholder value," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597889/Blue-Lagoon-Engages-Canaccord-Genuity-as-Financial-Advisors

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
