Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: GRCV's Wholly-Owned Yuka E Commerce Projected to Surpass CBD Sales by 50% Increase Over 2019

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCV) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") continues to make strides in the CBD space. The company is in the process of adding 6 new full-line CBD brands to its already vast portfolio consisting of over 20 existing CBD clients including Sunset CBD, Dr. Stern, and Kangaroo CBD.

Yuka E Commerce is at the forefront of distribution and sales; with a growth of 50% in the first 6 months of 2020 alone. Yuka E-commerce is projected to surpass 75% annual increase year-over-year in comparison to 2019 when sales reached $1,400,000 with 99,000 products sold. For the same period in 2020, Yuka has already generated over $2,700,000 in sales and more than doubled the number of units sold with over 174,000 units having shipped.

With regulations nation-wide easing following the 2018 Farm Bill where legal restrictions on Hemp derived products were lifted, a recent study by leading cannabis researchers BDS Analytics and ArcView Market Research projects that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024.

"While many companies focus on generic variation of the same assortments, Yuka E-commerce is actively pioneering innovation by collaborating with manufacturing partners to bring to market new and exciting products in the CBD space. Since demand for CBD products will continue to increase, we are not only facilitating the change but are spearheading it." said Mier Avitan, President of GRCV. "We are focused on innovation and staying ahead of the curve. Aside from on-boarding new brands weekly, a partnership agreement is in the works with a company who has very strong manufacturing capabilities and mass-production for Q4 will begin very shortly" he added.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

CONTACT:

Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

1815 NE 144th street, Miami, FL. 33181

786.657.2446 ext. 124

SOURCE: Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597895/GRCVs-Wholly-Owned-Yuka-E-Commerce-Projected-to-Surpass-CBD-Sales-by-50-Increase-Over-2019