Alex Geordan superintendent discusses how the 2020-2021 school year will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CANFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / School superintendents around the country are still discussing what the 2020-2021 school year will look like. Many schools are set to open during the months of August and September, so time is quickly closing in on the decision-making process. Alex Geordan superintendent recently discussed how the 2020-2021 school year will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's no doubt this school year is going to look very different than any school year most of us have seen in our lifetimes," Alex Geordan superintendent said. "We're not even sure that it will include in-person classes every day."

Alex Geordan superintendent explained this school year could involve a lot of remote learning, at least until we start to see COVID-19 case numbers fall again. He explained that he expects to see a unique hybrid model of remote and in-person learning. Alex Geordan superintendent added that in-school learning may be more necessary for young children, students with special needs, and those who are at risk. He stated that at-home learning may be essential for others at the start of the school year, with the coronavirus pandemic still looming.

"Many colleges and certain school districts have already announced that they'll be operating with a hybrid system," Alex Geordan superintendent. "Students will participate in some classes in a traditional in-person setting while other classes will be performed at home or in dorms."

Most superintendents, like Alex Geordan superintendent, across the country have still stated they're not exactly sure when the 2020-2021 school year will begin and how it will look. Alex Geordan superintendent stated that schools will undoubtedly be implementing a number of cleanliness and safety measures, including an abundance of hand sanitizer, hand-washing stations, masks, face shields, and more.

Superintendents are finding it extremely difficult to balance the educational needs of children with their safety and the safety of school staff. Alex Geordan superintendent stated many schools and bus systems will be requiring temperature checks, but it's difficult to say how much these measures will do to prevent the spread. He explained that it will be difficult to implement social distancing rules with kids who instinctively want to visit with their friends.

"We're constantly discussing how to find a balance in education, safety, and convenience for parents," Alex Geordan superintendent said. "We know not all families have someone who can supervise a child's learning at home, but we also know we need to protect our kids and staff as much possible. There's no easy way to go about this, and we have no real precedent to follow."

Alex Geordan superintendent finished by stating that while so much remains up in the air, we know one thing for certain, this back-to-school season is going to look a lot different than the last.

