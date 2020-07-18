Nubian Resources Ltd. Class A: Nubian Makes Application to Extend Warrant Expiry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV:NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") announces that the Company is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of 1,000,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") which were issued on July 24, 2018 and August 1, 2018, in connection with a private placement. The original expiry was at 5:00 PM (Vancouver time) on July 24, 2020 with respect to 800,000 Warrants and August 1, 2020 with respect to 200,000 Warrants and the Company has requested an extension to July 24, 2021 and August 1, 2021, respectively. The Company does not intend to amend the exercise price of $0.40.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a public traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. In May 2020, Nubian entered into an agreement to acquire and develop the Yandoit Gold Project in central Victoria, Australia and in July 2020, Nubian entered into an agreement to acquire Stavely Mineral Limited's Fosterville East project and its Lefroy and Matthina projects in Tasmania. Nubian's main asset is the Esquilache Silver-Zinc Project located within the Tintaya porphyry copper belt of southern Peru.

For further information, please contact Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., at +1-416-389-5692 or martin@nubianr.com.

