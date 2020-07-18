American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Vital Rules for Private Company Investing with a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2020 / What is private company investing like with a Self-Directed IRA? American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, recently took to its blog to explain the most vital rules of this type of investing when using a retirement account.

American IRA noted that while private company investing is available to those who use a Self-Directed IRA, it's important for investors to understand the basic rules before placing an investment in a private company. For example, investors will want to know who constitutes a "disqualified person"-an IRS designation that tells investors which people with personal relationships to the investor should not benefit from this kind of retirement investment.

American IRA also discussed the particulars of private company investing rules within an IRA, as the above rules apply to every investment within an IRA. With a private company, for example, there are rules about reporting the valuation of the company to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm. This is one of the particulars that can make private company investing a little more paperwork at the end of the year. But the post was also quick to point out that there are a lot of potential benefits to private company investing, as well-particularly the possibilities of the company reaching a high valuation and achieving a substantial amount of tax-protected growth.

"Private company investing means that you don't have to rely on the public stock market for returns," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "It's one way to diversify one's assets beyond the stock market. But as with any investment, it's important for investors to know the individual quirks that make this a unique asset class. Once investors know that, they'll have a much easier time with handling and managing this type of investment."

