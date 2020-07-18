Anzeige
Samstag, 18.07.2020
Die nächste Vegan-Rakete mit erster großer Meilensteinmeldung!
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2020 | 18:20
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lost Boy Entertainment: Graham Kramer Founder of Rumor and Rumor Records Gifts Lil Pump A $30,000 Gucci Bike

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2020 / Just a few days ago, the founder of Rumor and Rumor Records (@rumor on Instagram), Graham Kramer, gifted the famous rapper Lil Pump a $30,000 Gucci bicycle. This was a very unique and flashy move by Kramer.



The custom bike came decked out with some of Gucci's finest products. The bike featured a decal wrapped bike seat, Gucci bags on either side of the bike, Gucci wallet by the handle bars, and Gucci's brand coloring on the frame. The bike is as high end as they come, at the price of $30,000. This is a one of a kind gift from Graham Kramer to the "Gucci Gang" artist, Lil Pump.

Coming fresh off this Lil Pump move, Graham Kramer and Rumor Records are poised to make another splash in the music industry soon. Big things are in store from this record company.

Check out Graham Kramer on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/grahamxshields/.

Media contact information:
Name: Graham Kramer
Company: Kramer Advertising
Email: sophie@krameradv.com
Website: http://krameradv.com/

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597950/Graham-Kramer-Founder-of-Rumor-and-Rumor-Records-Gifts-Lil-Pump-A-30000-Gucci-Bike

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
