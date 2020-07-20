Nemo Submersible by U-Boat Worx Wins Prestigious Red Dot Design Award, and "Best of the Best" in its Category

BREDA, Netherlands, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx is delighted to announce that their new NEMO submarine has won a Red Dot Award for design excellence, as well as being recognized as "best of the best" in the category 'Mobility and Transportation'.

The international design competition, the "Red Dot Design Award", is aimed at all those who wish to distinguish their business activities through design. Outstanding design is selected by competent expert juries in the areas of product design, communication design, and design concepts.

A global panel of experts assesses each of the 4,170 entries from 52 countries. After intensive deliberations, the jury awards the Red Dot quality seal only to outstanding projects and brands.

The NEMO is the smallest and lightest submersible ever produced. Built to explore the deep sea in air-conditioned comfort, it can safely dive up to 100 meter; allowing adventurers to explore hidden shipwrecks, search for new aquatic species, or simply enjoy the breathtaking underwater marine environment.

U-Boat Worx has an in-house team of highly experienced specialist engineers and technicians who ensure that the company is at the forefront of the manned submersible market. Combining leading-edge design and manufacturing expertise to produce the world's most advanced range of luxury submersibles, U-Boat Worx has become the market leader.

"Winning a Red Dot Design Award, as well as being awarded "Best of the Best" in its category, is a crowning achievement for our company," said Bert Houtman, Founder and Chairman of U-Boat Worx. "It reinforces to our clients that our designs are world class. Our sub owners are not only first to explore unseen sites with the most capable and robust submersible ever built, but also doing so in style."

For more information (Press only)

NEMO website

About U-Boat Worx

For centuries, The Netherlands has been synonymous with world-class maritime innovation. U-Boat Worx is proudly continuing this tradition by leading the global submersible market. Since becoming an industry leader in submarine design, construction and operations, we see our commitments to safety, quality and service as the major reasons for our ongoing success.

The desire to explore the deep has existed since the dawn of humanity. The popularization of scuba-diving brought the oceans within reach. Unlike scuba-diving, a manned submersible can take us deeper, in safety and comfort - without any risk of decompression.

The dream of creating a superior submersible, available to the general public, began in the 1980s. Bert Houtman, founder of U-Boat Worx, had the revolutionary idea to create submersibles that would not only be operated by the military or large oceanographic research institutes, but also for the private sector. He realized that to do that, he needed to build his own.

About the Red Dot Award

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept.

The Red Dot Award was created by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen; and with around 17,000 entries each year is one of the best-respected design competitions in the world.