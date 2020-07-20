Anzeige
Montag, 20.07.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2020 | 07:41
NetBet Italy has welcomed Red Rake games

ROME, July 20, 2020online casino.

A decision taken after the great success already achieved by this union in other countries including Romania and the UK. Red Rake takes its place at the table of NetBet Italy's partners, alongside some of the most famous online games providers in the world.

In addition to the website's extensive catalogue, a new bunch of slots and board games such as Super 7 Star and Ryan O'Bryan are cared for in every detail and unpackable gameplay is added. These are essential features required to pass all NetBet's quality tests. It is thanks to its high standards that NetBet was picked in the All Star Game online casinos draft. The numerous licenses obtained by the company on four different continents are the result of 19 years of constant commitment. An upward trend that has been unstoppable since the beginning of 2001.

The words of our historic CEO, Gabriela Arnautu, are enough to express the importance of this new adventure: "We are extremely pleased with the work done so far between Red Rake and NetBet. With the addition of Italy, we are sure that this partnership will last a long time as we hope to expand into more and more markets."

Contact: pr@netbet.it

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
