ENERGISME's Euronext Growth Paris(R) IPO: a huge success despite exceptional circumstances ****************************************************************************** ************ · The first IPO on Euronext Growth Paris(R) since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis · EUR 27.57m in subscription requests, an offering oversubscribed 3.45 times of which: EUR 23.85m in subscription requests from French and international institutional investors EUR 3.72m in subscription requests from individual investors · Gross transaction amount: EUR 7.99m · Share price: 4.65 Euros · Start of trading on Euronext Growth(R) market: 22 July 2020 ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) is announcing today the outstanding success of its Euronext Growth Paris(R) IPO among institutional and individual investors. Overall demand totalled EUR 27.57m, including EUR 23.85m for the Private Placement (from French and international institutional investors) and EUR 3.72m for the Fixed Price Offer (from individual investors), giving an oversubscription rate of 3.45 times. As part of the transaction, 1,720,430 shares will be allotted and split as follows: · 1,548,387 shares allotted for Private Placement, corresponding to an amount of EUR 7.2m and 90% of shares offered; · 172,043 shares allotted for Fixed Price Offer, corresponding to an amount of EUR 0.8m and 10% of shares offered; A1 orders (from 1 up to 250 shares inclusive) will be 40.69% honoured and A2 orders (over 250 shares) will not be honoured. ENERGISME's share capital now comprises 6,036,920 shares on the back of the transaction, representing a valuation of EUR 28.07m on the basis of the IPO price (4.65 euros). The company's free float[1] makes up 26.11% of its share capital. The settlement/delivery of the New Shares will take place on 21 July 2020. The shares will be admitted for continuous trading on the Euronext Growth Paris(R) market from 22 July 2020, under the ISIN code: FR0013345493 and the ticker: ALNRG. Thierry Chambon, Chief Executive Officer of ENERGISME, says: ************************************************************ "We are thrilled with the success of ENERGISME's IPO. Thanks to the great growth visibility offered by our SaaS development model we were able to secure nearly EUR 7m in subscription commitments from institutional investors at the outset the launch of the IPO. We have also benefited from our dedication to energy performance - an issue of vital importance that concerns both companies and the planet. We are also delighted with the keen interest of individual investors, who totalled EUR 3.7m of requests. This is despite the exceptional circumstances linked to the current health crisis. In the face of such an unprecedented situation, we have had to demonstrate our agility and innovation, with the support of our partners. This makes us even prouder of our success! With the funds raised we can now scale up and offer a digital foundation for the entire energy transition ecosystem. I am grateful to all of our staff, customers and shareholders for making this journey possible - a journey that has only just begun!" About ENERGISME *************** Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes and thanks to EUR 18.5m in investments, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to blue-chip industry players. For more information: https://investir.energisme.fr/

Presentation of the stakeholders

Lead Managers Operation advisor and Communications agency and Bookrunner Listing Sponsor

Eligibility of the offering for the SME personal equity plan (PEA-PME) and BPI Innovative Company qualification

ENERGISME is announcing that it respects the eligibility criteria for SME-ISE personal equity plans under French law. As a result, ENERGISME shares can be fully integrated into personal equity plans (PEAs) and PEA-PME accounts, which enjoy the same tax benefits as a traditional PEA*.

ENERGISME also qualifies as a BPI Entreprise innovante* (innovative company).

*These schemes under French law are conditional and within any applicable ceilings available. Interested parties should contact their financial advisor. ENERGISME also qualifies as a BPI Entreprise innovante* (innovative company). *These schemes under French law are conditional and within any applicable ceilings available. Interested parties should contact their financial advisor. PRINCIPALES CARACT??RISTIQUES DE L'OFFRE *************************************** CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SHARES ***************************** Name: ENERGISME Ticker: ALNRG ISIN: FR0013399359 Market quoted on: Euronext Growth Paris ICB Classification: 10101015 - Software LEI: 9695004RP20YYZYY7E41 OFFERING PRICE ************** The price of the Fixed Price Offer and the Private Placement is set at 4.65 euros per share. SIZE OF AND ALLOTMENT OF THE OFFER ********************************** 1,720,430 New Shares were issued as part of the Offer. Gross total proceeds stand at approximately EUR 7.99m. · 1,548,387 shares allotted under the Private Placement (representing approximately EUR 7.2m and 90% of the total number of Shares Offered); · 172,043 shares allotted under the Fixed Price Offer (representing approximately EUR 0.8m and 10% of the total number of Shares Offered); A1 orders (from 1 up to 250 shares inclusive) will be 40.69% honoured and A2 orders (over 250 shares) will not be honoured. USE OF FUNDS ************ The net proceeds of the funds raised from the issue of New Shares (EUR 8m based on the Offering Price) will enable ENERGISME to finance growth (WCR) (25% of funds raised) and increase its sales force, especially for international development (75% of funds raised). Although no targets have been identified as yet, ENERGISME is monitoring its market for potential external growth opportunities and reserves the right, should an acquisition opportunity arise, to reallocate some of the funds detailed above by reducing the amount allocated to increasing the sales force. NEXT STEPS IN THE TRANSACTION ***************************** 21/07/2020 Settlement-delivery of the FPO and the Private Placement 22/07/2020 Trading in the company's shares begins on Euronext Growth. POST-TRANSACTION BREAKDOWN OF SHARE OWNERSHIP ********************************************* Following the IPO, ENERGISME's share capital breaks down as follows: ******************************************************************** SHAREHOLDERS Number of % of Number of % of shares capital voting voting rights rights Mr Thierry 262,780 4.35% 496,080 5.56% CHAMBON and family* Mr Alexis TRAN 170,840 2.83% 336,380 3.77% and family** Mr Pierre 302,040 5.00% 604,080 6.77% VIDAL*** Mr Ingmar 510,120 8.45% 983,510 11.02% WILHELM **** Mr Wissam 488,860 8.10% 942,050 10.56% ANASTAS Mr Ramez NASSER 523,685 8.67% 997,075 11.17% Mr Thierry 6,700 0.11% 11,900 0.13% BRAINE-BONNAIRE Subtotal 2,265,025 37.52% 4,371,075 48.98% Corporate Officers and employees Other historical 2,195,551 36.37% 2,977,621 33.36% shareholders (individuals or legal entities) Free float 1 576 344 26,11% 1 576 344 17,66% TOTAL 6,036,920 100.00% 8,925,040 100.00% * Thierry Chambon and family directly and indirectly through his holding Chambon Investissements ** Alexis Tran and family directly and indirectly through his holding SMART KAPITAL *** Pierre Vidal directly and indirectly through his holdings PV INVEST et TYP INVEST **** Ingmar Wilhelm directly and indirectly through his holding E-Horizons COMPANY'S LOCK-UP AGREEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS' HOLDING AGREEMENTS ***************************************************************** Company's lock-up agreement: 180 days, notwithstanding certain exceptions detailed in the Information Document. Managers' holding agreements: Thierry Chambon, Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Vidal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and Alexis Tran, Innovation and

Technical Director, who respectively own, directly and indirectly, 6.09%, 7.00% and 3.96% of the Company's shares as of the date of this Information Document, signed a commitment on 2 July 2020 to hold, subject to certain exceptions:
· 100% of the shares they owned on the date they signed the commitment for a period of 360 calendar days starting on the settlement-delivery date of the Offering;
· 80% of the shares they owned on the date they signed the commitment for a period of 540 calendar days starting on the settlement-delivery date of the Offering.

OBTAINING THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT

Copies of the Information Document filed with Euronext on 3 July 2020 are available free of charge upon request from the head office of ENERGISME (88 Avenue du General Leclerc - 92100 BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT). An electronic copy can be obtained from the Euronext website (www.euronext.com) or the Company's website (https://investir.energisme.fr).

