Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces that it has signed an exclusive supply agreement with CAPREMIB, specialist in designing precast concrete structures.

The CAPREMIB group, which has been established in the construction sector for the last 30 years, supplies an extensive range of products to the construction and civil engineering markets. Quality and innovation are the CAPREMIB group's priorities. To stand out from its peers even more, it has chosen Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies to provide it with low-carbon-footprint cements in order to partially or entirely replace its supplies of traditional cement for a portion of the products it markets in France. This commercial partnership contract, which includes a volume commitment, concerns the production of precast acoustic screens combining wood and concrete using Hoffmann cements.

The CAPREMIB group has notably produced over 1,000 elements of up to 11 meters in length and 9 metric tons in weight for bleachers in the Roland Garros tennis stadium, as well as the girders for the future 6 ha (15 acre) maintenance and sidings site for line 14 of the Paris Metro within the framework of the Grand Paris Express rapid transit network. A specialist in the designing of precast concrete structures, the CAPREMIB group has also constructed the concrete structure of the 39-story DUO towers in the 13th district of Paris designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to have signed this contract with CAPREMIB, a highly-innovative player in the construction sector. This partnership follows months of technical tests, and will allow the CAPREMIB group to produce wood/concrete acoustic screens with a lower carbon footprint. Combining wood and concrete in the manufacturing of this type of product meets market expectations and illustrates our ability to continually increase the growing number of applications for our technologies

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

About CAPREMIB

With its 30 years of experience in the prefabrication of concrete products for the construction and public works sector, CAPREMIB, which has revenue of €23 million, offers a broad range of customized solutions making it possible to adapt to the most demanding constraints and provide clients with the most appropriate solution. Whether it be fiber concrete, reinforced concrete, prestressed concrete, "self-placing" concrete, wood concrete or other innovative concretes, CAPREMIB is able to formulate more than 40 concrete compositions and to innovate. CAPREMIB has acquired the resources enabling it to scale a range of prestressed products for buildings, structures and civil engineering projects. Its factory in Cormicy, north of Reims, has an integrated steel reinforcement workshop with an automated tool offering a substantial production capacity. A mature ISO 9001-certified quality system, V2015, has been established at every level of the company to ensure not only product compliance but also traceability and service for its clients.

