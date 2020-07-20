Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) today announced the results of a prospective study published in the International Journal of Neonatal Screening in which researchers in Marrakesh, Morocco, conducted the first Moroccan study on critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) screening for newborns using Masimo SET pulse oximetry.1 The authors concluded that "Our results encourage us to strengthen screening for CCHD by adding pulse oximetry to the routine newborn screening panel."

Dr. Slitine and colleagues sought to improve early detection of CCHD in Morocco by studying the feasibility of implementing CCHD screening using pulse oximetry. From March 2019 to January 2020, 8,013 asymptomatic newborns at Mother and Child Hospital (part of the Mohammed VI University Hospital of Marrakesh), who were "normal" according to neonatal examination using the current standard, were screened for CCHD in accordance with American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines, including pre- and post-ductal oxygen saturation measurement, using Masimo Rad-97 and Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeters with Masimo SET pulse oximetry sensors.

The researchers found that, of the 8,013 infants screened, 7,998 newborns had a negative screen (99.82%) and 15 newborns were screen positive (0.18%). Of those 15, five were later diagnosed with CCHD and five with non-critical CHD; five were false positives (three of which had other underlying conditions). Of the 7,998 infants who passed, there was one false negative, an infant who was later diagnosed, at 2 months of age, with coarctation of the aorta.

The researchers noted that the screening test was "easy, simple, reliable, reproducible, acceptable, discriminating, well-accepted by parents and caregivers, and did not involve parental anxiety." They also noted that "Pulse oximetry has a good specificity and sensitivity and thereby fulfills the criteria for screening. Additionally, most of the data in the literature suggest a favorable cost-effectiveness of this technique."

The authors concluded, "Screening for CCHD is a reliable method for the early detection of critical congenital heart disease and even non-cardiac conditions. We think that it will have positive repercussions on infant mortality and morbidity in Morocco. It is an optimal test and it adapts perfectly to our context. We hope to implement it locally and nationally, as consistent with international best practice for newborn screening, to allow for timely detection of the infants born with CCHD in Morocco."

Although the researchers at times use the term pulse oximetry generally, the specific pulse oximetry technology used in this study, as noted, was Masimo SET. To date, six other large published CCHD screening studies,2-7 as well as additional, smaller studies,8-9 have used Masimo SET. Cumulatively, the large studies represent 284,800 infants, which includes the largest CCHD study to date, of 122,738 newborns.2 All of these CCHD studies with Masimo SET pulse oximetry showed improved screening sensitivity with the use of Masimo SET alongside clinical assessment when compared to routine physical exam alone. With its ability to accurately measure through motion and low perfusion, alongside its performance in outcome studies, Masimo SET stands out as the established choice of pulse oximetry technology for clinicians and policy makers hoping to implement CCHD screening processes.10

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.10 Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,11 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2-9 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.12-14 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,15 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals according to the 2019-20 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.16 Masimo continues to refine SET and in 2018, announced that SpO2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient's physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), RPVi (rainbow PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, O3 Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine sampling lines. Masimo's family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7 and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation platform, and include Iris Gateway, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, UniView: 60, and Masimo SafetyNet. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

ORi and RPVi have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

