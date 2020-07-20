Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.07.2020 | 08:04
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Blocklisting Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 17

20 July 2020

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: SLI), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant:Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme:General Blocklisting
Period of return:From:20 January 2020To:20 July 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:13,825,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):1,000,000
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:12,825,000

Name of contact:Sam Walden, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01481 745385

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Aberdeen Standard Investments
Graeme McDonald (Senior Fund Control Manager)
Jason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)
Oli Lord (Deputy Fund Manager)
0131 372 0134
0131 372 1619
0131 245 6077
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford		020 3100 0000
