

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hafiz Foods, Inc. is recalling chicken samosas that contain poultry produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The agency has classified this as a Class I Recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



The recall involves around 675 pounds of ready-to-cook, frozen chicken samosas that were produced from May 2020 to June 29, 2020.



The Houston, Texas-based company called back 12-oz. box packages of 'RAZA FOODS Chicken Samosa' as well as 'TAZA CHICKEN SAMOSAS'. Both products carry date codes 05/21, 06/21, or 0527021 through 062921.



The recall also includes 100-oz clear plastic bags containing approximately 100 chicken samosas that do not bear any labeling or codes.



The boxed items were shipped to retail and deli locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. Further, the plastic bag items were donated to community organizations in the Houston, Texas area in May and June 2020.



The recall was initiated after the FSIS, which conducted routine in-plant verification activities, determined that the ground chicken used in the samosas was not federally inspected.



The company has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers are asked to throw away the affected products or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, Ideal Foods in May recalled about 3,302 pounds of meat and poultry flatbread pizza products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.



Pilgrim's Pride in late June recalled about 59,800 pounds of fully cooked chicken breast nugget products for potential contamination with foreign materials.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

