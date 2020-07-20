SThree (STEM) SThree: Half Year Results 20-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") FINAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2020 resilient performance driven by our unique focus on stem and FLEXIBLE working SThree plc, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is today announcing its financial results for the six months ended 31 May 2020. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HY 2020 HY 2019 Variance Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Movement Constant (1) (2) (3) Currency Movement (4) Revenue (GBP 602.6 602.6 653.3 653.3 -8% -7% million) Contract 114.5 114.5 121.1 121.1 -5% -5% net fees (GBP million) Permanent 36.7 36.7 41.9 41.9 -13% -12% net fees (GBP million) Net fees 151.2 151.2 163.0 163.0 -7% -7% (GBP million) Operating 13.3 13.7 24.6 23.3 -46% -49% profit (GBP million) Conversion 8.8% 9.1% 15.1% 14.3% -6.3% -6.3% ratio (%) pts pts Profit 12.6 13.0 24.0 22.7 -48% -51% before taxation (GBP million) Basic 5.7 5.9 13.5 12.7 -58% -60% earnings per share (pence) Interim nil nil 5.1 5.1 dividend per share (pence) Net 31.0 31.0 (8.0) (8.0) - - cash/(debt ) (GBP million) (5) (1) HY 2020 figures include the impact of GBP0.4 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring income. (2) HY 2019 figures exclude the impact of GBP1.3 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring costs and CEO change costs. (3) Variance compares adjusted HY 2020 against adjusted HY 2019 to provide a like-for-like view. (4) Variance compares adjusted HY 2020 against adjusted HY 2019 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior financial year foreign exchange rates are applied to current financial year results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. (5) Net cash/(debt) represents cash and cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts and excluding leases. HALF-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS · Resilient net fees performance, underpinned by our strategy · Group net fees for H1 down 7%* YoY, with Q2 down 12%*, impacted by COVID-19 · Contract H1 net fees down 5%* (Q2 down 11%*), representing 76% of Group net fees (HY 2019: 74%) · Geographically diversified with 88% of Group net fees generated from international markets (HY 2019: 87%) · COVID-19 was primary driver of profit impact, alongside strategic investment for the future · Thoughtful management of headcount enabling market share gains in the Netherlands, Germany and USA · Investment in technology and infrastructure enabling more effective operation in future · Profit impact offset by significant cost management initiatives implemented · Initial response to COVID-19 executed swiftly to mitigate impact and capitalise on opportunities · Workforce moved rapidly to remote working, with a focus on adjusting and adapting to effective operation irrespective of location · No staff furloughed in a number of key regions · Support provided to candidates, clients and other key stakeholders · Strong financial position · Strong balance sheet, with net cash at 31 May 2020 increased to GBP31.0 million (31 May 2019: net debt GBP8.0 million) and immediately accessible liquidity of GBP136.0 million · Access to RCF and CCFF available if required * In constant currency Mark Dorman, CEO, commented: "These results are a story of two very different quarters and how resilient this business is in the most extreme external environment. It has been a time of much change and volatility, however two things that have not changed throughout are our purpose and our strategy. Our purpose of "bringing skilled people together to build the future" has never been more relevant and we have the right strategy, positioned between the accelerating secular trends of STEM and flexible working. As we continue to make targeted investments in the Group, we are positioning ourselves to best capitalise on this growing opportunity in the future. As a direct result of our strategy, I have been pleased to see the Group deliver a resilient net fees performance. Despite all the challenges faced we have continued to take market share, increased our operating capabilities, and strengthened relationships with candidates and clients. Our decision making is guided by our purpose. Already we have seen our teams supporting many customers directly involved in tackling the crisis; from those involved in assuring the quality of ventilators to those leading the vaccine research efforts. We are delighted to be placing many of the people who will be crucial in providing a better future for us all. Whilst times ahead remain uncertain, we have a strong financial position, a great opportunity, and we are united behind our strategy which will guide us through the second half and beyond." SThree is hosting a webinar for analysts today at 09:30 BST. If you would like to register for the webinar please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk A video overview of the results from the CEO, Mark Dorman, and CFO, Alex Smith, is available to watch here: https://bit.ly/STEM_H1_2020_overview [1] SThree will issue its Q3 trading update on 14 September 2020. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Susie Hudson Notes to editors SThree is the only global pure play specialist staffing business focused on roles in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). It brings skilled people together to build the future through the provision of specialist Contract and Permanent services to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Technology sector, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,000 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a USA level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. Chief Executive Officer's STATEMENT A story of two parts We set out in Q1 delivering and investing in line with the strategy which we had set out at our Capital Markets Day in November 2019 and were executing as expected. As we indicated in our Q1 update on 16 March we had already begun to see macro uncertainty as a result of the impending global pandemic. As we entered Q2 the COVID-19 pandemic, monitored closely by our crisis management team, accelerated, bringing with it unprecedented uncertainty which required rapid adjustments to our operations to enable us to navigate the new economic landscape. The COVID-19 health crisis has altered the course of individuals, businesses and societies across the globe. Governments have taken unprecedented action to prevent the further spread of the virus with responses and impact differing significantly by region, country and city. These public health responses and other government actions have led to dramatic economic declines across the globe, the nature and speed of which has never been seen before. At its core this remains a health crisis, which has spawned an economic crisis. As a consequence, there is no global peacetime equivalent as governments quickly intervene to safeguard public health and then subsequently provide fiscal and monetary stimulus to the economy. The wide and varied nature of these, at times, conflicting actions has caused volatility that has no modern day parallel. The road to recovery will not be a straight line, but a transition, with businesses navigating this volatility over the period ahead and fundamentally changing for the long term. There is no doubt that the pandemic has turned working practices on their head and accelerated trends such as flexible working. Considering these changes, we have spent a lot of time during this period speaking to our customers and candidates, understanding their needs and adapting accordingly. Across all sectors, questions have been raised and operations have been remodelled.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)