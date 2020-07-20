DJ SThree: Half Year Results

SThree (STEM) SThree: Half Year Results 20-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") FINAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2020 resilient performance driven by our unique focus on stem and FLEXIBLE working SThree plc, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is today announcing its financial results for the six months ended 31 May 2020. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HY 2020 HY 2019 Variance Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Movement Constant (1) (2) (3) Currency Movement (4) Revenue (GBP 602.6 602.6 653.3 653.3 -8% -7% million) Contract 114.5 114.5 121.1 121.1 -5% -5% net fees (GBP million) Permanent 36.7 36.7 41.9 41.9 -13% -12% net fees (GBP million) Net fees 151.2 151.2 163.0 163.0 -7% -7% (GBP million) Operating 13.3 13.7 24.6 23.3 -46% -49% profit (GBP million) Conversion 8.8% 9.1% 15.1% 14.3% -6.3% -6.3% ratio (%) pts pts Profit 12.6 13.0 24.0 22.7 -48% -51% before taxation (GBP million) Basic 5.7 5.9 13.5 12.7 -58% -60% earnings per share (pence) Interim nil nil 5.1 5.1 dividend per share (pence) Net 31.0 31.0 (8.0) (8.0) - - cash/(debt ) (GBP million) (5) (1) HY 2020 figures include the impact of GBP0.4 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring income. (2) HY 2019 figures exclude the impact of GBP1.3 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring costs and CEO change costs. (3) Variance compares adjusted HY 2020 against adjusted HY 2019 to provide a like-for-like view. (4) Variance compares adjusted HY 2020 against adjusted HY 2019 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior financial year foreign exchange rates are applied to current financial year results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. (5) Net cash/(debt) represents cash and cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts and excluding leases. HALF-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS · Resilient net fees performance, underpinned by our strategy · Group net fees for H1 down 7%* YoY, with Q2 down 12%*, impacted by COVID-19 · Contract H1 net fees down 5%* (Q2 down 11%*), representing 76% of Group net fees (HY 2019: 74%) · Geographically diversified with 88% of Group net fees generated from international markets (HY 2019: 87%) · COVID-19 was primary driver of profit impact, alongside strategic investment for the future · Thoughtful management of headcount enabling market share gains in the Netherlands, Germany and USA · Investment in technology and infrastructure enabling more effective operation in future · Profit impact offset by significant cost management initiatives implemented · Initial response to COVID-19 executed swiftly to mitigate impact and capitalise on opportunities · Workforce moved rapidly to remote working, with a focus on adjusting and adapting to effective operation irrespective of location · No staff furloughed in a number of key regions · Support provided to candidates, clients and other key stakeholders · Strong financial position · Strong balance sheet, with net cash at 31 May 2020 increased to GBP31.0 million (31 May 2019: net debt GBP8.0 million) and immediately accessible liquidity of GBP136.0 million · Access to RCF and CCFF available if required * In constant currency Mark Dorman, CEO, commented: "These results are a story of two very different quarters and how resilient this business is in the most extreme external environment. It has been a time of much change and volatility, however two things that have not changed throughout are our purpose and our strategy. Our purpose of "bringing skilled people together to build the future" has never been more relevant and we have the right strategy, positioned between the accelerating secular trends of STEM and flexible working. As we continue to make targeted investments in the Group, we are positioning ourselves to best capitalise on this growing opportunity in the future. As a direct result of our strategy, I have been pleased to see the Group deliver a resilient net fees performance. Despite all the challenges faced we have continued to take market share, increased our operating capabilities, and strengthened relationships with candidates and clients. Our decision making is guided by our purpose. Already we have seen our teams supporting many customers directly involved in tackling the crisis; from those involved in assuring the quality of ventilators to those leading the vaccine research efforts. We are delighted to be placing many of the people who will be crucial in providing a better future for us all. Whilst times ahead remain uncertain, we have a strong financial position, a great opportunity, and we are united behind our strategy which will guide us through the second half and beyond." SThree is hosting a webinar for analysts today at 09:30 BST. If you would like to register for the webinar please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk A video overview of the results from the CEO, Mark Dorman, and CFO, Alex Smith, is available to watch here: https://bit.ly/STEM_H1_2020_overview [1] SThree will issue its Q3 trading update on 14 September 2020. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Susie Hudson Notes to editors SThree is the only global pure play specialist staffing business focused on roles in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). It brings skilled people together to build the future through the provision of specialist Contract and Permanent services to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Technology sector, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,000 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a USA level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. Chief Executive Officer's STATEMENT A story of two parts We set out in Q1 delivering and investing in line with the strategy which we had set out at our Capital Markets Day in November 2019 and were executing as expected. As we indicated in our Q1 update on 16 March we had already begun to see macro uncertainty as a result of the impending global pandemic. As we entered Q2 the COVID-19 pandemic, monitored closely by our crisis management team, accelerated, bringing with it unprecedented uncertainty which required rapid adjustments to our operations to enable us to navigate the new economic landscape. The COVID-19 health crisis has altered the course of individuals, businesses and societies across the globe. Governments have taken unprecedented action to prevent the further spread of the virus with responses and impact differing significantly by region, country and city. These public health responses and other government actions have led to dramatic economic declines across the globe, the nature and speed of which has never been seen before. At its core this remains a health crisis, which has spawned an economic crisis. As a consequence, there is no global peacetime equivalent as governments quickly intervene to safeguard public health and then subsequently provide fiscal and monetary stimulus to the economy. The wide and varied nature of these, at times, conflicting actions has caused volatility that has no modern day parallel. The road to recovery will not be a straight line, but a transition, with businesses navigating this volatility over the period ahead and fundamentally changing for the long term. There is no doubt that the pandemic has turned working practices on their head and accelerated trends such as flexible working. Considering these changes, we have spent a lot of time during this period speaking to our customers and candidates, understanding their needs and adapting accordingly. Across all sectors, questions have been raised and operations have been remodelled.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Businesses know that the world of work has changed and are trying to understand how best to manage the workforce of the future. Supply chains will be rebuilt or adapted for resilience rather than profit. Automation, data and data science will be crucial for all, as computer assisted analysis is accessed to capture ever shifting insights. SThree is alongside a host of businesses that have experienced unprecedented challenges throughout this period, however we are navigating our course. We are confident that our strategy is the right one: Talented people with STEM skills will be those solving the problems that businesses are facing, and those are the candidates we place. We are focused on coming out of this period in a strong position, continuing to deliver what our customers need both now and in the future, and we are poised to deliver on our strategic ambitions. Throughout this period and in the journey ahead, SThree's purpose of "bringing skilled people together to build the future" has never been more relevant. Inside our crisis response In the immediate aftermath of the outbreak we created a framework for the organisation to work with, breaking the crisis down into operational phases each with its own set of priorities. 1) Emergency Response 2) Ongoing Crisis Management 3) Recovery to the Next Normal The Emergency Response phase began in early March, and we transitioned into phase two in early April. We are now several months into ongoing crisis management which we see continuing for some time. This remains primarily a global health crisis and as such maintaining the safety of our people, candidates and customers combined with full operational capability of the Group was our primary focus. We acted quickly and efficiently to adjust our ways of working, allowing our entire workforce to continue delivering remotely (at one point 98% of workforce). Alongside the physical change to remote working our businesses also quickly adapted their operational arrangements to respond to the rapidly changing situation. Aware of local measures, they remained focused on helping their customers to achieve their objectives even as these shifted in response to the challenging external environment. Alongside this, we implemented initiatives to ensure the business remained on a strong financial footing throughout this period and beyond. Underpinning all our decisions is the clear objective to balance the need to secure the short-term financial strength of the Group, whilst retaining the skills, capacity and management capability to fulfil our undimmed strategic ambitions. Maintaining a strong balance sheet is critical at times of intensified uncertainty; therefore, we took the difficult decision to withdraw the 2019 final dividend of 10.2 pence per share, detailed in the Group Annual Accounts and Report 2019 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting. The Board recognises the importance of dividends to our shareholders and will keep future dividend payments under review. We reviewed our cost base. Initially, in phase one, we ceased all hiring and have since managed headcount as appropriate to the varied local conditions. We maintained a particular focus on working capital management and all non-essential capital expenditure was postponed, as were all discretionary costs. Salaries of the Executive Directors of the Board and senior executive team, and the fees of the Non-Executive Directors, have been temporarily reduced by 20%, with the Executive Directors also foregoing 2020 bonuses. SThree welcomed the government support given to businesses globally, taking up the opportunity to defer various tax payments and receiving a reimbursement of wages under the job retention scheme. We have qualified for the UK Government's COVID Corporate Financing Facility ('CCFF'). Under the scheme, we received confirmation that we are eligible to access up to GBP300.0 million of funding. Of this, we agreed, in consultation with our existing lenders, that the CCFF facility will be capped at GBP50.0 million. To date we have not drawn this down. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic we are not waiting for the market conditions to change, but focused on learning to operate better in whatever environment we are in, utilising our agility and expertise to navigate a successful path and grow our market position for the long term. Supporting our people, clients and candidates Protecting our people, clients and candidates is key to ensuring that we come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever before. These are the people that will help us shape our business for months and, likely, years to come. Our purpose, "bringing skilled people together to build the future", continues to be central to everything we do as a business. The ongoing wellbeing and engagement within our teams is a priority and, as such, we have launched various initiatives to drive engagement and foster a sense of community. Our 'Coronavirus Knowledge hub' is a dedicated space providing materials for learning and development, including guidance on managing remote teams and guidance on remote working for our consultants. Alongside this we have accelerated investment in our digital learning platform to provide learning on demand for all. We have also launched a wellbeing programme called Thrive which is based on the responses received to our recent internal pulse survey and provides time, support and resources to our people to help them look after their wellbeing in four areas; body and mind, self-purpose, personal growth, and financial stability. Our focus has not stopped at our people - we have provided support and material to help our contractors understand how to remain active with regional, brand-led contractor information hubs set up online to include rolling updates and support. We have not lost sight of all the hardship that our society and local communities are facing, and we recognise that many of the communities we operate in are experiencing serious challenges. Therefore, in line with the Group's purpose-driven culture, we announced in March an extension to the paid volunteering leave we offer and are encouraging all our staff to make use of this time to safely volunteer. At a regional level, it is worth highlighting how our teams have gone above and beyond to help many customers directly involved in tackling the crisis. We have seen examples of amazing behaviour, work collaboration, courage and innovation. As an example, our US business worked closely with their client, a major medical devices and protective equipment manufacturer, to place quality assurance and regulatory affairs specialists who ensure the medical devices, ventilators and protective equipment used in defence against COVID-19 are safe to use. Our DACH business explored new opportunities within Life Sciences and continues to work with their clients to place the experts who are leading the research efforts to find a vaccine for COVID-19. Within the UK we have closely collaborated with the NHS, for whom at the peak of the crisis we supplied nearly 300 contractors. We have been placing candidates with Business Intelligence experience to manage clinic systems and process electronic recovery information for front line clinicians, ultimately helping the NHS make well-informed decisions in the COVID-19 response. Testament to the strength of the support we have given to our clients and candidates, we've recorded an impressive improvement in Net Promoter Score ('NPS') across the business, from both clients (up 7 points to a score of 37) and candidates (up 4 points to 52). This demonstrates the value our customers attribute to our ongoing support and the flexible approach we have taken to meet new or changed demands. Performance update As previously mentioned, H1 trading performance is a story of two quarters and can be seen to change rapidly between Q1 and Q2. In the first quarter, the Group recorded net fees of GBP75.3 million in line with expectations; a robust performance delivered despite a number of macro-economic headwinds. In Q2, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and the intensity of the economic toll this would take became clearer, businesses across the globe took action, significantly impacting the aggregate demand for staffing. Despite this SThree saw Group net fees decline only 12%* year-on-year, to GBP75.9 million in Q2. This resilient performance is largely thanks to the nature of Contract work, the majority of the Group's activity, which naturally insulates net fee income over the short term. Taken together over the first half Group net fees were 7%* down year-on-year, to GBP151.2 million. Contract, our strategic focus, declined by 5%* in the first half and now represents 76% of Group net fees. Adjusted operating profit for the period was GBP13.3 million which is down against prior year (HY 2019: GBP24.6 million). The decline was driven primarily by the impact of COVID-19 alongside our strategic decision to invest for the future; balancing the current economic headwinds with the acceleration of the long term secular trends of STEM and flexible working, we are implementing programmes to right-size our cost base, whilst continuing to make targeted investments and bolstering the strength of our core platform. Average Group headcount was up 2% in the half, with net investment in DACH and the USA offset by reductions in other regions. Performance across markets and geographies varied hugely depending on government responses and the demand patterns of the niches within sectors. An example of this is the need for supply chain expertise among pharmaceutical manufacturers who are rapidly scaling up output for vaccines and treatment, whilst roles needed for planned surgeries have decreased. Within Technology, digitisation has been a key driver - both in the immediate term, as forced by the pandemic, but also for the longer term as part of wider business plans**.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)