DJ SThree: Half Year Results

SThree (STEM) SThree: Half Year Results 20-Jul-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") FINAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2020 resilient performance driven by our unique focus on stem and FLEXIBLE working SThree plc, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is today announcing its financial results for the six months ended 31 May 2020. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS HY 2020 HY 2019 Variance Adjusted Reported Adjusted Reported Movement Constant (1) (2) (3) Currency Movement (4) Revenue (GBP 602.6 602.6 653.3 653.3 -8% -7% million) Contract 114.5 114.5 121.1 121.1 -5% -5% net fees (GBP million) Permanent 36.7 36.7 41.9 41.9 -13% -12% net fees (GBP million) Net fees 151.2 151.2 163.0 163.0 -7% -7% (GBP million) Operating 13.3 13.7 24.6 23.3 -46% -49% profit (GBP million) Conversion 8.8% 9.1% 15.1% 14.3% -6.3% -6.3% ratio (%) pts pts Profit 12.6 13.0 24.0 22.7 -48% -51% before taxation (GBP million) Basic 5.7 5.9 13.5 12.7 -58% -60% earnings per share (pence) Interim nil nil 5.1 5.1 dividend per share (pence) Net 31.0 31.0 (8.0) (8.0) - - cash/(debt ) (GBP million) (5) (1) HY 2020 figures include the impact of GBP0.4 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring income. (2) HY 2019 figures exclude the impact of GBP1.3 million in net exceptional strategic restructuring costs and CEO change costs. (3) Variance compares adjusted HY 2020 against adjusted HY 2019 to provide a like-for-like view. (4) Variance compares adjusted HY 2020 against adjusted HY 2019 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior financial year foreign exchange rates are applied to current financial year results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. (5) Net cash/(debt) represents cash and cash equivalents less borrowings and bank overdrafts and excluding leases. HALF-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS · Resilient net fees performance, underpinned by our strategy · Group net fees for H1 down 7%* YoY, with Q2 down 12%*, impacted by COVID-19 · Contract H1 net fees down 5%* (Q2 down 11%*), representing 76% of Group net fees (HY 2019: 74%) · Geographically diversified with 88% of Group net fees generated from international markets (HY 2019: 87%) · COVID-19 was primary driver of profit impact, alongside strategic investment for the future · Thoughtful management of headcount enabling market share gains in the Netherlands, Germany and USA · Investment in technology and infrastructure enabling more effective operation in future · Profit impact offset by significant cost management initiatives implemented · Initial response to COVID-19 executed swiftly to mitigate impact and capitalise on opportunities · Workforce moved rapidly to remote working, with a focus on adjusting and adapting to effective operation irrespective of location · No staff furloughed in a number of key regions · Support provided to candidates, clients and other key stakeholders · Strong financial position · Strong balance sheet, with net cash at 31 May 2020 increased to GBP31.0 million (31 May 2019: net debt GBP8.0 million) and immediately accessible liquidity of GBP136.0 million · Access to RCF and CCFF available if required * In constant currency Mark Dorman, CEO, commented: "These results are a story of two very different quarters and how resilient this business is in the most extreme external environment. It has been a time of much change and volatility, however two things that have not changed throughout are our purpose and our strategy. Our purpose of "bringing skilled people together to build the future" has never been more relevant and we have the right strategy, positioned between the accelerating secular trends of STEM and flexible working. As we continue to make targeted investments in the Group, we are positioning ourselves to best capitalise on this growing opportunity in the future. As a direct result of our strategy, I have been pleased to see the Group deliver a resilient net fees performance. Despite all the challenges faced we have continued to take market share, increased our operating capabilities, and strengthened relationships with candidates and clients. Our decision making is guided by our purpose. Already we have seen our teams supporting many customers directly involved in tackling the crisis; from those involved in assuring the quality of ventilators to those leading the vaccine research efforts. We are delighted to be placing many of the people who will be crucial in providing a better future for us all. Whilst times ahead remain uncertain, we have a strong financial position, a great opportunity, and we are united behind our strategy which will guide us through the second half and beyond." SThree is hosting a webinar for analysts today at 09:30 BST. If you would like to register for the webinar please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk A video overview of the results from the CEO, Mark Dorman, and CFO, Alex Smith, is available to watch here: https://bit.ly/STEM_H1_2020_overview [1] SThree will issue its Q3 trading update on 14 September 2020. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Susie Hudson Notes to editors SThree is the only global pure play specialist staffing business focused on roles in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). It brings skilled people together to build the future through the provision of specialist Contract and Permanent services to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. From its well-established position as a major player in the Technology sector, the Group has broadened the base of its operations to include businesses serving the Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. Since launching its original business, Computer Futures, in 1986, the Group has adopted a multi-brand strategy, establishing new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Progressive, Computer Futures, Huxley Associates and Real Staffing Group. The Group has circa 3,000 employees in sixteen countries. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a USA level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward-looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. Chief Executive Officer's STATEMENT A story of two parts We set out in Q1 delivering and investing in line with the strategy which we had set out at our Capital Markets Day in November 2019 and were executing as expected. As we indicated in our Q1 update on 16 March we had already begun to see macro uncertainty as a result of the impending global pandemic. As we entered Q2 the COVID-19 pandemic, monitored closely by our crisis management team, accelerated, bringing with it unprecedented uncertainty which required rapid adjustments to our operations to enable us to navigate the new economic landscape. The COVID-19 health crisis has altered the course of individuals, businesses and societies across the globe. Governments have taken unprecedented action to prevent the further spread of the virus with responses and impact differing significantly by region, country and city. These public health responses and other government actions have led to dramatic economic declines across the globe, the nature and speed of which has never been seen before. At its core this remains a health crisis, which has spawned an economic crisis. As a consequence, there is no global peacetime equivalent as governments quickly intervene to safeguard public health and then subsequently provide fiscal and monetary stimulus to the economy. The wide and varied nature of these, at times, conflicting actions has caused volatility that has no modern day parallel. The road to recovery will not be a straight line, but a transition, with businesses navigating this volatility over the period ahead and fundamentally changing for the long term. There is no doubt that the pandemic has turned working practices on their head and accelerated trends such as flexible working. Considering these changes, we have spent a lot of time during this period speaking to our customers and candidates, understanding their needs and adapting accordingly. Across all sectors, questions have been raised and operations have been remodelled.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ SThree: Half Year Results -2-

Businesses know that the world of work has changed and are trying to understand how best to manage the workforce of the future. Supply chains will be rebuilt or adapted for resilience rather than profit. Automation, data and data science will be crucial for all, as computer assisted analysis is accessed to capture ever shifting insights. SThree is alongside a host of businesses that have experienced unprecedented challenges throughout this period, however we are navigating our course. We are confident that our strategy is the right one: Talented people with STEM skills will be those solving the problems that businesses are facing, and those are the candidates we place. We are focused on coming out of this period in a strong position, continuing to deliver what our customers need both now and in the future, and we are poised to deliver on our strategic ambitions. Throughout this period and in the journey ahead, SThree's purpose of "bringing skilled people together to build the future" has never been more relevant. Inside our crisis response In the immediate aftermath of the outbreak we created a framework for the organisation to work with, breaking the crisis down into operational phases each with its own set of priorities. 1) Emergency Response 2) Ongoing Crisis Management 3) Recovery to the Next Normal The Emergency Response phase began in early March, and we transitioned into phase two in early April. We are now several months into ongoing crisis management which we see continuing for some time. This remains primarily a global health crisis and as such maintaining the safety of our people, candidates and customers combined with full operational capability of the Group was our primary focus. We acted quickly and efficiently to adjust our ways of working, allowing our entire workforce to continue delivering remotely (at one point 98% of workforce). Alongside the physical change to remote working our businesses also quickly adapted their operational arrangements to respond to the rapidly changing situation. Aware of local measures, they remained focused on helping their customers to achieve their objectives even as these shifted in response to the challenging external environment. Alongside this, we implemented initiatives to ensure the business remained on a strong financial footing throughout this period and beyond. Underpinning all our decisions is the clear objective to balance the need to secure the short-term financial strength of the Group, whilst retaining the skills, capacity and management capability to fulfil our undimmed strategic ambitions. Maintaining a strong balance sheet is critical at times of intensified uncertainty; therefore, we took the difficult decision to withdraw the 2019 final dividend of 10.2 pence per share, detailed in the Group Annual Accounts and Report 2019 and Notice of the Annual General Meeting. The Board recognises the importance of dividends to our shareholders and will keep future dividend payments under review. We reviewed our cost base. Initially, in phase one, we ceased all hiring and have since managed headcount as appropriate to the varied local conditions. We maintained a particular focus on working capital management and all non-essential capital expenditure was postponed, as were all discretionary costs. Salaries of the Executive Directors of the Board and senior executive team, and the fees of the Non-Executive Directors, have been temporarily reduced by 20%, with the Executive Directors also foregoing 2020 bonuses. SThree welcomed the government support given to businesses globally, taking up the opportunity to defer various tax payments and receiving a reimbursement of wages under the job retention scheme. We have qualified for the UK Government's COVID Corporate Financing Facility ('CCFF'). Under the scheme, we received confirmation that we are eligible to access up to GBP300.0 million of funding. Of this, we agreed, in consultation with our existing lenders, that the CCFF facility will be capped at GBP50.0 million. To date we have not drawn this down. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic we are not waiting for the market conditions to change, but focused on learning to operate better in whatever environment we are in, utilising our agility and expertise to navigate a successful path and grow our market position for the long term. Supporting our people, clients and candidates Protecting our people, clients and candidates is key to ensuring that we come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever before. These are the people that will help us shape our business for months and, likely, years to come. Our purpose, "bringing skilled people together to build the future", continues to be central to everything we do as a business. The ongoing wellbeing and engagement within our teams is a priority and, as such, we have launched various initiatives to drive engagement and foster a sense of community. Our 'Coronavirus Knowledge hub' is a dedicated space providing materials for learning and development, including guidance on managing remote teams and guidance on remote working for our consultants. Alongside this we have accelerated investment in our digital learning platform to provide learning on demand for all. We have also launched a wellbeing programme called Thrive which is based on the responses received to our recent internal pulse survey and provides time, support and resources to our people to help them look after their wellbeing in four areas; body and mind, self-purpose, personal growth, and financial stability. Our focus has not stopped at our people - we have provided support and material to help our contractors understand how to remain active with regional, brand-led contractor information hubs set up online to include rolling updates and support. We have not lost sight of all the hardship that our society and local communities are facing, and we recognise that many of the communities we operate in are experiencing serious challenges. Therefore, in line with the Group's purpose-driven culture, we announced in March an extension to the paid volunteering leave we offer and are encouraging all our staff to make use of this time to safely volunteer. At a regional level, it is worth highlighting how our teams have gone above and beyond to help many customers directly involved in tackling the crisis. We have seen examples of amazing behaviour, work collaboration, courage and innovation. As an example, our US business worked closely with their client, a major medical devices and protective equipment manufacturer, to place quality assurance and regulatory affairs specialists who ensure the medical devices, ventilators and protective equipment used in defence against COVID-19 are safe to use. Our DACH business explored new opportunities within Life Sciences and continues to work with their clients to place the experts who are leading the research efforts to find a vaccine for COVID-19. Within the UK we have closely collaborated with the NHS, for whom at the peak of the crisis we supplied nearly 300 contractors. We have been placing candidates with Business Intelligence experience to manage clinic systems and process electronic recovery information for front line clinicians, ultimately helping the NHS make well-informed decisions in the COVID-19 response. Testament to the strength of the support we have given to our clients and candidates, we've recorded an impressive improvement in Net Promoter Score ('NPS') across the business, from both clients (up 7 points to a score of 37) and candidates (up 4 points to 52). This demonstrates the value our customers attribute to our ongoing support and the flexible approach we have taken to meet new or changed demands. Performance update As previously mentioned, H1 trading performance is a story of two quarters and can be seen to change rapidly between Q1 and Q2. In the first quarter, the Group recorded net fees of GBP75.3 million in line with expectations; a robust performance delivered despite a number of macro-economic headwinds. In Q2, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and the intensity of the economic toll this would take became clearer, businesses across the globe took action, significantly impacting the aggregate demand for staffing. Despite this SThree saw Group net fees decline only 12%* year-on-year, to GBP75.9 million in Q2. This resilient performance is largely thanks to the nature of Contract work, the majority of the Group's activity, which naturally insulates net fee income over the short term. Taken together over the first half Group net fees were 7%* down year-on-year, to GBP151.2 million. Contract, our strategic focus, declined by 5%* in the first half and now represents 76% of Group net fees. Adjusted operating profit for the period was GBP13.3 million which is down against prior year (HY 2019: GBP24.6 million). The decline was driven primarily by the impact of COVID-19 alongside our strategic decision to invest for the future; balancing the current economic headwinds with the acceleration of the long term secular trends of STEM and flexible working, we are implementing programmes to right-size our cost base, whilst continuing to make targeted investments and bolstering the strength of our core platform. Average Group headcount was up 2% in the half, with net investment in DACH and the USA offset by reductions in other regions. Performance across markets and geographies varied hugely depending on government responses and the demand patterns of the niches within sectors. An example of this is the need for supply chain expertise among pharmaceutical manufacturers who are rapidly scaling up output for vaccines and treatment, whilst roles needed for planned surgeries have decreased. Within Technology, digitisation has been a key driver - both in the immediate term, as forced by the pandemic, but also for the longer term as part of wider business plans**.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ SThree: Half Year Results -3-

This has played out within our regions. The Netherlands and the UK were more challenging with various factors impacting performance, including certain niches that have been impacted by the pandemic. The USA and Germany remained robust with the USA benefitting from high demand for Quality Assurance in the drugs market and digital transformation projects, and Germany seeing a strong performance in Infrastructure and Software Development. * In constant currency Our view of the future Our immediate priorities Whilst the global fight to contain the virus continues we will be in our ongoing crisis management phase, volatility will persist, and demand will be uncertain as businesses deal with the impact of government responses and adapt to this new environment. As such, it remains impossible to know exactly what lies ahead while the pandemic continues, and regions deal with their current outbreak level. It should also be noted that as we have seen with the "R" rate in Germany and a number of other regions, recovery is not necessarily a straight line. Notwithstanding the lack of clarity on what the future looks like, the Group will continue to engage with candidates and with clients to deeply understand trends that create products of the future. Alongside this, we will drive operational improvement within our core businesses, focused around people, process and technology, whilst of course, underpinned by disciplined cost management. It is clear that this crisis will have a lasting impact, and SThree is therefore working to ensure we are best positioned to work in the new world. This includes learning to operate in a blended environment of working, navigating our own recruitment and onboarding, investing in learning and development. A good example of how we are facilitating this is in Germany, where we did not furlough any of our staff. Whilst the office in Germany has been open for some time, the team there are being encouraged to adapt and adjust to working effectively, irrespective of where they are located. Alongside these operational changes, we are improving the way we capitalise on our data, investing in virtual interview and placement solutions and increasing knowledge sharing across our global business. We are confident that we have the right ingredients to steer the Group effectively in the new world of work. Secular trends As market trends shifted in response to COVID-19 outbreak, the criticality of STEM skills has been highlighted. In the medium to long term the pandemic has accelerated the demand for STEM skills and digital transformation is a priority for every business and every sector. Alongside this, the seismic shift in working practices has changed the workplace and many businesses are adopting these for the long term, with the notion of flexible working and flexible workforces of the future entering the lexicon of business as a key priority. SThree sits at the centre of these two long term secular trends; STEM talent and Flexible Working, that have now been accelerated as a result of this crisis. We have been engaging with our customers in critical conversations with them to better understand their needs and priorities, for now and into the future, to help them drive their businesses forward. Many customers are discussing the ability to widen the pool of talent with remote working, and the fact that being present on site will not be required*. Our scale, local knowledge and true expertise in STEM positions us well to help those businesses with whatever their staffing needs may be. In times like this there is even more value in our niche market approach and knowledge base. Investing in the future to drive our strategy Our strategy is absolutely the right one; our focus on STEM and flexible working has underpinned our resilience and will continue to do so. Notwithstanding the current uncertainties, our focus on building for the future has not wavered, and we are investing in the areas that we are confident will drive growth. This includes our own digital enablement, continuing our use of data and insights to drive the business, investing in the right tools and technology, continued learning and development and being judicious about where we focus our headcount. We came into this period selectively investing in the right markets and will continue to do so to position us for the future. Summary Whilst this has undoubtably been one of the toughest times, not just for our Group but many others, we are pleased with the resilience our business has shown. I would like to thank the spirit and dedication of our colleagues, who, through much adversity, have truly delivered in the period, driving the results we have announced today. As a purpose driven organisation our work is aimed at changing people's lives for the better and this is something that motivates my colleagues and I on a daily basis. We are helping build communities of talent and future-proofing people's careers, and we look forward to providing our customers with their most valuable asset in the period ahead. Throughout this period, our focus has remained on positioning the business to achieve our strategic ambitions, and whilst the route we take to get there may be different from what we expected, our ultimate aim remains the same. As a strong business with a solid financial position, an excellent team, the right strategy and buoyed by the strength of the secular trends we play upon, we are confident we will exit this crisis well positioned to make the most of the opportunities ahead of us. **SThree's customer insights research, May 2020 Group OPERATIONAL REVIEW Overview[1] The Group's robust performance in Q1 was outweighed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 across all our territories and sectors. The Group is well diversified, with international operations which now account for 88% of net fees. Performance has been varied across different regions, sectors and within specific niches. From a regional perspective the USA and Germany in particular continue to perform robustly, delivering creditable results in the first half. Our strategic focus on Contract has provided the business with greater resilience in more uncertain economic conditions. However, DACH, our largest Permanent market, proved resilient with net fees down 1%*. Adjusted operating profit was down 49%* year-on-year as we continued to make targeted investments and bolstered the strength of our core platforms with an eye on the medium to long term, whilst implementing programmes to right-size our cost base. Whilst broader market conditions are challenging, the STEM markets remain relatively robust and we are confident we can maximise our opportunities with selective headcount growth. In what has been a challenging period for our teams the quality of our management and increasing expertise in our niche markets is driving us forward on our journey to become the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets. We are committed to ensuring that SThree is well positioned over the long term and are confident we can continue to exploit the accelerating secular trends of STEM and flexible working across global markets and deliver our long-term ambitions. Group Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In HY 2020 Mix constant currency) Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 20 +2% -6% 0% 75% 25% Q2 20 -11% -17% -12% 76% 24% HY 20 -5% -12% -7% 76% 24% Breakdown of net fees HY 2020 HY 2019 FY 2019 Geographical split EMEA excluding DACH 40% 43% 41% DACH 33% 31% 32% USA 24% 22% 23% APAC 3% 4% 4% 100% 100% 100% Sector split Technology 45% 45% 45% Life Sciences 22% 19% 20% Engineering 22% 21% 21% Banking & Finance 9% 12% 11% Other sectors 2% 3% 3% 100% 100% 100% Business Mix Contract is well suited to our STEM market focus and geographical mix and it remained the key area of focus and growth throughout the period. Our Contract business has proved resilient in the current trading environment, which is a testament to our strategy, with net fees down 5%* in the period. Average Contract sales headcount was flat in the period, however our DACH and USA regions saw investment in heads in the period. Contract now accounts for 76% of Group net fees. Contract NFDR is up 2% YoY with Contract margin at 20.3% up from 19.8% in H1 2019. The period ended with contractor numbers of 8,875, down 17% year-on-year. Our Permanent business saw a larger impact from the current trading environment with net fees down 12%* in the period (Q2 down 17%*). DACH, our largest Permanent market was down 1%* in the period, in part due to Q1 performance with Q2 down 9%*. USA net fees were down 10%* and Japan down 24%*. We have seen an increase in Permanent average fee up 3%* YoY in the period. Average Permanent sales headcount was down 1%, however we have invested in our key Permanent markets and will continue to do so strategically. Operational review by reporting segment EMEA excluding DACH (40% of Group net fees - GBP60.5 million) Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In HY 2020 Mix constant currency) Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 20 -3% -19% -6% 85% 15% Q2 20 -16% -25% -17% 86% 14% HY 20 -9% -22% -12% 85% 15% EMEA excluding DACH region is our largest region comprising businesses in Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Spain, UK, Ireland and Dubai.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ SThree: Half Year Results -4-

The results for EMEA excluding DACH largely reflected the UK's challenging performance. The UK was down 14%* in H1 with Q2 down 19%* year-on-year. The planned impact of IR35 had some negative impact on client and candidate behaviour during Q1, although this measure was ultimately delayed by a year as the pandemic accelerated during March. All sectors saw decline in net fees with Technology down 8%* and Banking & Finance down 47%*. Contract performance for the UK was down 13%* in the period, however, Life Sciences saw a more resilient performance with net fees remaining flat*. Our Permanent business in the UK was down 20%*. The Netherlands, our largest country in the region, delivered a resilient performance in H1 with net fees declining 5%*, albeit with a 12%* decline in Q2. Notable performances were delivered in Life Sciences, up 10%* (Q2 flat*) driven by increased placements across Quality Assurance and Medical Devices, and across Engineering, with our particular focus on Manufacturing, High Tech and Chemicals. Contract was down 3%* in the period with Permanent down 19%*. Dubai performance was strong in the period with net fees up 14%* driven by Banking & Finance up 36%*. France saw net fees decline for the period with net fees down 19%*. Average sales headcount for the region was down 10% with period end headcount down 15%. DACH (33% of Group net fees - GBP50.1 million) Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In HY 2020 Mix constant currency) Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 20 +10% +7% +9% 64% 36% Q2 20 -9% -9% -9% 67% 33% HY 20 0% -1% -1% 66% 34% DACH region is our second largest region comprising businesses in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Germany accounting for 92% of net fees. Performance in the region was strong in Q1 with growth of 9%*. Q2 was impacted by COVID-19, however, the region delivered a resilient performance with net fees down 9%* against strong comparatives, with H1 down 1%* as a result. Germany net fees were down 2%* in the period. We saw an outstanding performance from Switzerland with net fees up 46%* in the period. The region saw Contract growth in Life Sciences up 18%* with growth in Germany and Switzerland. There was a strong performance in our Permanent Technology sector, up 7%* driven by Germany. Average sales headcount was up 12% with period end headcount remaining flat. USA (24% of Group net fees - GBP35.4 million) Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In HY 2020 Mix constant currency) Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 20 +3% -11% 0% 81% 19% Q2 20 0% -10% -2% 79% 21% HY 20 +1% -10% -1% 80% 20% The USA is the world's largest specialist STEM staffing market and is our third largest region. The region remains a key area of focus for the Group and we will continue to strategically invest in the region as we align our resources with the best long-term opportunities. Our US business showed its resilience in the half, with strong growth across Life Sciences up 13%* (Q2 up 11%*) and Technology up 4%* (Q2 up 5%*). The USA is a good example of the importance of investing in the right vertical niches and understanding customer needs. Thanks to a keen focus on this strategy the region benefitted from increased activity in Quality Assurance, as more new drugs were manufactured, and seen good growth in tech skills that support digital transformation such as Mobile Applications and Software Development, in line with the changing customer needs Contract net fees in USA performed very well with net fees up 1%* year-on-year. Our largest sector, Life Sciences, grew 13%* with Technology up 3%*. We have invested in our Contract business with average sales headcount growing 18% year-on-year and period end headcount up 3%. Net Fees per Day Rate ('NFDR') increased by 8%* year-on-year, as we focused on higher margin and higher salary roles. Permanent net fees declined year-on-year overall, however we saw growth in our Life Sciences busines up 12%* and Engineering up 8%*. This was offset by a decline in our Banking & Finance sector. Year to date average headcount increased by 6% year-on-year with period end headcount down 10%. APAC (3% of Group net fees - GBP5.2 million) Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (In HY 2020 Mix constant currency) Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent Q1 20 -11% -16% -15% 34% 66% Q2 20 -31% -41% -38% 35% 65% HY 20 -22% -30% -28% 35% 65% Our APAC business principally includes Japan, Australia and Singapore. APAC represented 3% of Group net fees in the period, a slight decrease from 4% at the end of 2019. APAC net fees declined in the period as the region was impacted by both the Australian wildfires and the earlier impact of COVID-19. Total net fees were down 28%* with Q2 down 38%*. Contract net fees declined 22%* in the period with Engineering down 59%* and Banking & Finance down 36%*. Contractors declined 33% in the region with NFDR down 5%* year-on-year. Permanent net fees in the region declined 30%* with Japan, our largest country in the region, down 24%*. All sectors declined for the region. Average headcount was down 20% year-on-year with Contract down 38% and Permanent down 10%. Period end headcount was down 19%. GROUP FINANCIAL REVIEW The COVID-19 outbreak developed rapidly during 2020, with a significant number of infections in countries where SThree operates. Measures taken by national Governments to contain the virus have affected economic activity. The impact on the Group's performance and financial results was significant within the six months ended 31 May 2020. Income statement highlights Revenue for the half year was down 7% on a constant currency basis to GBP602.6 million (HY 2019: reported GBP653.3 million) and down 8% on a reported basis. On a constant currency and reported basis, net fees decreased by 7% to GBP151.2 million (HY 2019 GBP163.0 million). The Group's robust performance in Q1 was outweighed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 across all the Group's territories and sectors. The aggregate demand for staffing in the second quarter of the year was significantly less than what would normally be expected, with notable spikes and troughs across different markets and industries. Overall net fees margin was 25.1% (HY 2019: 24.9%), driven by geographical mix and moving to placing higher salary roles. The Contract margin increased to 20.3% (HY 2019: 19.8%). At the end of the reported period, Contract represented 76% of the Group net fees in the period (HY 2019: 74%). Operating expenses decreased by 1.6% on a reported basis, compared to the prior-year period. It was mainly driven by a significant slowdown in the Group's operations caused by the COVID-19 crisis, leading to a decline in commissions/bonuses and a pause in advertising campaigns, a temporary reduction of 20% in salaries of the senior executive team, and the impact of Government job retention support schemes in selected countries. Impact of COVID-19 on items of income/(expense): COVID-19 had implications on certain items of income and expense in the Group condensed consolidated interim financial statements, affecting the profit before tax for the six months ended 31 May 2020. This includes income from the recognition of government assistance provided to SThree, impairment charge recognised for underperforming internally developed assets, reduction in share-based payment charge for unvested Long Term Incentive Plans affected by the revised profit estimates, and increase in loss allowance for the Group book of trade debtors due to credit risk deterioration. · Government support schemes Various national governments have announced measures to provide both financial and non-financial assistance to the disrupted industry sectors and the affected business organisations. During the period, the Group took advantage of job retention schemes launched by the UK and other national Governments, whereby a portion of salaries was reimbursed for furloughed staff. In H1 2020, the Group recognised a total benefit, including the associated payroll savings, of GBP0.7 million. The compensation was presented as a deduction in reporting the related staff expense. We expect to recognise further savings of around GBP1.4 million in H2 2020, bringing the total compensation plus savings to GBP2.1 million by the end of the financial year. · Impairment of non-financial assets We re-visited forecasts of realisable benefits and other assumptions such as SThree cost of capital, used to determine the recoverable amount of the Group's intangible assets. In the light of increased risk, uncertainty, and reduced economic activity caused by COVID-19, which in turn resulted in a decline of demand for SThree services and increase in operating costs, fair values of certain internally developed assets were assessed as no longer recoverable. Within the six months ended 31 May 2020, the impairment charge of GBP34k was recognised (HY 2019: GBPnil). · Reduction in share-based payment charge Due to COVID-19 we revised the full year estimate of the Group's adjusted PBT for the financial years 2020 to 2022. The adjusted PBT is one of the key assumptions used to determine share-based payment charge attributable to Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). Based on the revised PBT forecast, certain performance conditions for unvested LTIP are no longer achievable. Accordingly,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ SThree: Half Year Results -5-

the share-based payment charge recognised in H1 2020 amounted to GBP0.5 million (HY 2019: GBP1.7 million). · Trade debtors - increase in expected credit losses There has been a moderate increase in credit risk (risk of default) for the Group book of trade debtors as a result of COVID-19. The Directors adjusted the forward-looking information (including macro-economic information) considered when measuring expected credit losses for the trade debtors. This was partially offset by several credit control initiatives undertaken by the Group to preserve cash and identify any early signs of clients' credit deterioration or credit disputes for immediate resolution. Overall, the Group recognised the expected credit losses of GBP1.3 million (HY 2019: GBP1.0 million). Exceptional items In line with the Group's prior year practice and accounting policy, the following items of material or non-recurring nature were excluded from the directly reconcilable IFRS measures.[2] 1) Support function relocation - This is a legacy programme, which was partially funded by a grant receivable from Scottish Enterprise. The Group is entitled to the grant over several years until 2021, subject to the terms of the grant being met. In H1 2020, the Group recognised GBP0.5 million in grant income (HY 2019: net exceptional costs of GBP0.1 million, comprising GBP0.5 million in personnel and property costs less government grant income of GBP0.4 million). 2) Senior leadership restructuring - In 2019, several key changes were made to the senior leadership structure within EMEA excluding DACH region. In HY 2020, true-up of GBP0.1 million (HY 2019: GBPnil) in remaining charges was added to the overall cost of the senior leadership restructuring and reflected in the 2020 Interim Report. 3) CEO change - In the prior period, operating expenses classified as exceptional also included costs of GBP1.2 million associated with the departure of the previous CEO and the appointment of the new CEO, Mark Dorman. Net finance costs Net finance costs increased to GBP0.7 million (HY 2019: GBP0.6 million), mainly due to higher level of gross finance debt and the adoption of new standard IFRS 16 on leases. Income tax The tax charge on pre-exceptional statutory profit before tax was GBP5.1 million (HY 2019: GBP6.5 million) for the first half of 2020, representing an effective tax rate ('ETR') of 39.7% (HY 2019: 27.5%). The ETR on post-exceptional reported profit before tax was 40.4% (HY 2019: 27.0%). The Group's ETR primarily varies depending on the mix of taxable profits by territory. In addition to this, the extent to which tax credits on loss-making businesses are recognised can have a material impact. The COVID-19 crisis has increased the ratio of operating losses as a proportion of the absolute profits and losses of the Group. This, together with the anticipated reduction in Group results, means that the non-recognition of tax credits on loss-making businesses is the main factor in the increase of the Group ETR from the previous year. The Group is also affected by the European Commission's state aid investigation into the UK's controlled foreign company legislation. We continue to note this as a contingent liability. Foreign exchange exposure For HY 2020, the year-on-year movements in exchange rates between Sterling and the Euro and the US Dollar (the main functional currencies of the Group) provided a moderate net headwind to the reported performance of the Group. The exchange rate movements decreased our reported HY 2020 net fees by approximately GBP1.0 million and operating profit by GBP0.2 million. Overall, the reported profit before tax was GBP13.0 million, down 43% year-on-year. The adjusted profit before tax ('PBT') was GBP12.6 million down 48% year-on-year (HY 2019: reported GBP22.7 million and adjusted GBP24.0 million). The 'adjusted' PBT excludes net exceptional income of GBP0.4 million that was recognised in the current period in respect of the government grant income on the relocation of support functions to Glasgow (HY 2019: net exceptional cost of GBP1.3 million, representing CEO change cost of GBP1.2 million plus net exceptional cost of GBP0.1 million incurred on support function relocation). The operating profit conversion ratio decreased by 6.3 percentage points to 8.8% on an adjusted basis and was down by 5.2 percentage points to 9.1% on a reported basis (HY 2019: adjusted 15.1% and reported 14.3%). Earnings per share ('EPS') On an adjusted basis, EPS was down by 7.8 pence, or 58%, at 5.7 pence (HY 2019: 13.5 pence), due to a decrease in the adjusted PBT offset by an increase of 2.1 million in weighted average number of shares. On a reported basis, EPS was 5.9 pence (HY 2019: 12.7 pence), down 6.8 pence (54%). As at 31 May 2020, the weighted average number of shares used for basic EPS was 132.0 million (HY 2019: 129.9 million). Reported diluted EPS was 5.8 pence (HY 2019: 12.2 pence), down 6.4 pence. Share dilution mainly results from various share options in place and expected future settlement of certain tracker shares. The dilutive effect on EPS from tracker shares will vary in future periods depending on the profitability of the underlying tracker businesses, the volume of new tracker arrangements created and the settlement of vested arrangements. Dividends Due to the current unprecedented levels of uncertainty, the Board is not proposing to pay an interim dividend (HY 2019: 5.1 pence). The Board recognises the importance of dividends to the Group shareholders and will keep future dividend payments under review. The Board monitors the appropriate level of the dividend, taking into account, inter alia, the strategy for the Group, the achieved and expected trading, together with its balance sheet position. Liquidity management On an adjusted basis cash generated from operating activities increased to GBP37.3 million in the first half of 2020, compared to the prior-year period (HY 2019: GBP5.6 million on an adjusted basis). It represents the net result of reduced adjusted EBITDA offset by the release of working capital as the business slows, strong action to manage working capital in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, decreased taxes paid and reclassification of rent payments to financing activities under the newly implemented standard, IFRS 16 Leases. In early May, the Group took advantage of the UK and other national Governments' incentive to defer the VAT payments due between 20 March 2020 and 30 November 2020, until future periods between 28 February 2021 to 28 February 2023. In H1 2020, this Government stimulus provided the Group with a short-term cash relief of GBP5.1 million, while in H2 2020 Management anticipates a further cash relief totalling GBP4.3 million. Capital expenditure increased to GBP2.1 million (HY 2019: GBP1.2 million). Within the six months ended 31 May 2020, the majority of the capital expenditure was in relation to the roll-out of IT equipment to meet the needs of remote working. Income tax paid decreased to GBP5.6 million (HY 2019: GBP6.3 million), and dividends, being the interim 2019 paid in December 2019, remained largely unchanged at GBP6.7 million (HY 2019: GBP6.1 million). During the first quarter, the Group also paid GBP1.3 million (HY 2019: GBP0.9 million) for the purchase of its own shares to satisfy employee share schemes in future periods. Foreign exchange had an immaterial impact (HY 2019: positive impact of GBP0.5 million). In the first half of 2020, the cash conversion ratio[3] on an adjusted basis increased to 256%, compared to the prior-year period of 44%, reflecting primarily improved working capital. We started the period with net cash of GBP10.6 million and closed the period with net cash of GBP31.0 million (HY 2019: net debt GBP8.0 million). Borrowings As at 31 May 2020, the Group had total accessible liquidity of GBP136.0 million. This is made up of GBP31.0 million net cash, a GBP50.0 million revolving credit facility ('RCF'), which is committed to 2023 and has now been fully drawn down, a GBP5.0 million overdraft and GBP50.0 million under the Bank of England's COVID Corporate Financing Facility available until May 2021 (both not yet drawn down). In addition, SThree has a GBP20.0 million accordion facility as well as a substantial working capital position reflecting net cash due to SThree for placements already undertaken. At the half year, the funds borrowed under the RCF bear interest at a minimum annual rate of 1.3% above a three-month Sterling LIBOR, giving an average interest rate of 1.9% during the period (HY 2019: 2.0%). These demonstrate that the Group remains in a strong financial position and has sufficient cash reserves to meet its obligations as they fall due for a period of at least 12 months from the date of signing of these financial statements. The Board therefore considers it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these consolidated financial statements. For further details, including our scenarios, please refer to note 1 of the financial statements. PRINCIPAL RISKS The principal risks and uncertainties to which the Company was exposed in 2020 have understandably been impacted by COVID-19 and have therefore been updated versus those outlined in the SThree plc Group Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2019. Defining our principal risks The Group's robust Enterprise Risk Management ('ERM') framework ensures the ongoing monitoring of principal risks and controls by the Board and Audit Committee. In this way, the Directors remain vigilant to changes within all SThree's operating environments, proactively identify new risks and opportunities, whilst striving to mitigate any threats to business viability. During the six months ended 31 May 2020, we observed a change in risk dynamics due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting measures taken by various governments to contain the virus. This

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

required changes in our principal risk articulation, with our most important risks (including an assessment of the likelihood of the occurrence of each) outlined below. Our principal risks Principal Background Potential Key Change risk impact mitigating from 2019 factors year-end Macroeconomic Historically - Reduced -Well Increase environment the wider profitability diversified recruitment and liquidity operations sector has across been highly geographies, cyclical due sectors and to its - Potential mix of direct to over or permanent and correlation under invest contract with global business economic trends. Therefore, short to - Flexible medium-term cost base planning and which is target managed to setting can react swiftly become particularly challenging due to the - Strong lack of balance sheet visibility. - Cash generative and requires low level of capital investment Commercial Customer -Financial -Robust Increase relationships inability to loss credit rating due to /Customer fulfil and COVID-19, risk financial verification impacting obligations procedures to global resulting in -Cash manage economy the depletion working and write-off of capital and business debts or credit risk viability cancellation of -Limitations contracts/fu on cash ture recovery -Client revenues. diversificati on -Lower future expected revenues -Successful launch of a new credit risk solution, designed to enhance the data available, covering over 90% of global client base. Contractual Clients -Unfavourable -Strict and No change risk increasingly terms could robust require more adversely control complex or affect process over onerous profitability non-standard contractual contracts, arrangements further . supported by -Failure to the Legal achieve Department growth plans and overseen This risk by the Risk & increases in Compliance jurisdiction function s underpinned by a culture of -In-depth litigation legal as opposed knowledge in to local regulation. jurisdictions People: The Group is -Loss of key, -A structured Increase talent reliant on experienced career due to acquisition its ability talent development COVID-19 and retention to recruit, with ongoing with the train, training and demand develop and competitive for retain high -Lack of pay/benefits greater performing diverse schemes working individuals thinking flexibili to meet its ty, growth resulting strategy. -Continuous in rise High -Reduction in engagement of talent attrition, profitability with acquisiti low female leadership on risk. representati staff and on, or a improvement lack of -Increase in of their diverse reputational skills to SThree is thinking may risk allow all well adversely employees to positione affect the realise their d with Group's full agility performance. potential to adopt more flexible/ best -Strong focus working on diversity practices and inclusion . agenda -Steps in place to improve wellbeing of employees Competitive Competitors, -New market -Geographical Increase environment/ social media entrants and diversificati due to Business or their threat on COVID-19 model disruptive to the resulting technology/i viability of in nnovation the Group's reduced taking business -Business level of market share model agility to business and putting new trends, but pressure on to help guard opening margins. against the new -Reduction in risk of opportuni profitability disruptive ties. technology -Investment in online presence to improve customer experience -Introduction of NPS tracking Information A serious -Operational -Monitoring Increase technology system or disruption of threat due to third-party landscape and COVID-19. disruption, remediate Greater resulting in associated reliance loss of data -Loss of vulnerabiliti on IT and or security sensitive es remote breach could data working have a has led material to a rise adverse -Regular in online impact. -Damage to reviews of IT security corporate infrastructur vulnerabi reputation e lities -Safeguard critical IT and operational assets Compliance The -Damage to -Compliance Processes specialist corporate policies and have been recruitment reputation processes, adapted industry is onboarding to fit governed by processes or new increasingly systems working complex laws -Legal fines customised to environme and and penalties specific nts, in regulation. local market line with or sector updated needs and regulatio best practice ns, Changes in however legislation, there is such as IR35 no change and DBA in -Regular in the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)