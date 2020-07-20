Anzeige
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Unaudited Financial Results to December 31 2019

PR Newswire

London, July 19

20 July 2020

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

Clean Invest Africa plc, the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Aquis") quoted investment company, together with CoalTech Limited and Coal Agglomeration South Africa (Pty) Ltd (collectively the "Group") focused on delivering an attractive return through acquiring stakes in clean energy companies, remediation/restoration technologies, waste-to-energy technologies and other clean energy related projects is pleased to present the unaudited combined financial results for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2019. Earlier today we have also published our latest trading update.

FINANCIALS

The unaudited combined financial results for the period 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2019 show a loss after taxation of GBP967,896.

Filippo Fantechi, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Invest Africa, commented:

"I am pleased to present the unaudited combined financial results of the Group.

I am pleased with the progress made in this initial period, notwithstanding the impacts on the Group's business of the COVID-19 pandemic, and look forward to continuing to update shareholders on the progress of the Group and the exciting prospects ahead, some of which are developing reasonably fast. We continue to seek new investment opportunities and will advise shareholders as they come to fruition."

Filippo Fantechi

Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director

20 July 2020

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Clean Invest Africa PLC

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director

Telephone: +973 3 9696273

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller

Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

For the period ended 31 December 2019For the period ended 30 September 2018
UnauditedAudited
GBPGBP
Revenue--
Cost of sales--
Gross profit--
Administrative expenses(973,885)(204,415)
Operating loss(973,885)(204,415)
Finance income6337
Finance costs(10,188)-
Loss before income tax(984,067)(204,078)
Income tax- -
Loss for the financial period attributable to the Company's equity shareholders(984,067)(204,078)
Loss per share from operations
Basic and diluted loss per share (GBP)(0.0021)(0.0015)

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

For the period ended 31 December 2019For the period ended 30 September 2018
UnauditedAudited
GBPGBP
Loss for the period(984,067)(204,078)
Gain on translation to presentation currency25,071-
Other comprehensive loss(8,900)-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
attributable to the Company's equity
shareholders		(967,896)(204,078)

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

As at 31 December 2019As at 30 September 2018
UnauditedAudited
GBPGBP
Assets
Non-current assets
Tangible fixed assets494,758-
Right-of-use assets55,644-
Debtors: amounts falling due after more than one year3,431,989-
Investments26,806,099358,362
Total non-current assets30,788,490358,362
Current assets
Trade and other receivables105,8135,080
Inventories8,766-
Cash and cash equivalents13,23168,602
Total current assets127,81073,682
Total assets30,916,300432,044
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables1,260,25422,622
Total current liabilities1,260,25422,622
Net current (liabilities)/assets(1,132,444)51,060
Non-current liabilities
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year5,027,291-
Total non-current liabilities5,027,291-
Net assets24,628,755409,422
Equity
Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders:
Share capital2,844,413402,750
Share premium24,623,938210,750
Accumulated loss(2,839,596)(204,078)
Total equity24,628,755409,422

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

ShareShareAccumulated
capitalpremiumlossesTotal Equity
GBPGBPGBPGBP
For the period ended
18 September 2017		----
Issue of share capital402,750236,250-639,000
Cost of shares issued-(25,500)-(25,500)
Total comprehensive loss
for the period		--(204,078)(204,078)
For the period ended
30 September 2018		402,750210,750(204,078)409,422
Issue of share capital2,441,66324,413,188-26,854,851
Pre-acquisition
accumulated losses		--(1,667,622)(1,667,622)
Total comprehensive loss
for the period		--(967,896)(967,896)
For the period ended
31 December 2019		2,844,41324,623,938(2,839,596)24,628,755

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

For the period ended 31 December 2019For the period ended 30 September 2018
UnauditedAudited
GBPGBP
Operating activities
Loss for the period before income tax(967,896)(204,078)
Add: Depreciation (non-cash)8,550
-
Increase in right-of-use assets(64,194)-
Increase in debtors: amounts falling due after
more than one year		(3,431,989)-
Increase in trade and other
receivables		(100,733)(5,080)
Increase in inventories(8,766)-
Increase in trade and other payables1,237,63222,622
Increase in creditors: amounts falling due after
more than one year		5,027,291-
Net cash generated from/ (used in) operating
activities		1,699,895(186,536)
Investing activities
Purchase of tangible fixed assets(494,758)-
Purchase of investments(5,248)(358,362)
Pre-acquisition accumulated losses,
net of investments		(1,309,260)-
Net cash used in investing activities(1,809,266)(358,362)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares54,000639,000
Issue costs-(25,500)
Net cash generated from financing activities54,000613,500
Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash
equivalents		(55,371)68,602
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period		68,602-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period13,23168,602
