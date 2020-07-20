Clean Invest Africa Plc - Unaudited Financial Results to December 31 2019

20 July 2020

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

Clean Invest Africa plc, the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Aquis") quoted investment company, together with CoalTech Limited and Coal Agglomeration South Africa (Pty) Ltd (collectively the "Group") focused on delivering an attractive return through acquiring stakes in clean energy companies, remediation/restoration technologies, waste-to-energy technologies and other clean energy related projects is pleased to present the unaudited combined financial results for the period from 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2019. Earlier today we have also published our latest trading update.

FINANCIALS

The unaudited combined financial results for the period 1 October 2018 to 31 December 2019 show a loss after taxation of GBP967,896.

Filippo Fantechi, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Invest Africa, commented:

"I am pleased to present the unaudited combined financial results of the Group.

I am pleased with the progress made in this initial period, notwithstanding the impacts on the Group's business of the COVID-19 pandemic, and look forward to continuing to update shareholders on the progress of the Group and the exciting prospects ahead, some of which are developing reasonably fast. We continue to seek new investment opportunities and will advise shareholders as they come to fruition."

Filippo Fantechi

Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director

20 July 2020

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

For the period ended 31 December 2019 For the period ended 30 September 2018 Unaudited Audited GBP GBP Revenue - - Cost of sales - - Gross profit - - Administrative expenses (973,885) (204,415) Operating loss (973,885) (204,415) Finance income 6 337 Finance costs (10,188) - Loss before income tax (984,067) (204,078) Income tax - - Loss for the financial period attributable to the Company's equity shareholders (984,067) (204,078) Loss per share from operations Basic and diluted loss per share (GBP) (0.0021) (0.0015)

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2019

For the period ended 31 December 2019 For the period ended 30 September 2018 Unaudited Audited GBP GBP Loss for the period (984,067) (204,078) Gain on translation to presentation currency 25,071 - Other comprehensive loss (8,900) - Total comprehensive loss for the period

attributable to the Company's equity

shareholders (967,896) (204,078)

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

As at 31 December 2019 As at 30 September 2018 Unaudited Audited GBP GBP Assets Non-current assets Tangible fixed assets 494,758 - Right-of-use assets 55,644 - Debtors: amounts falling due after more than one year 3,431,989 - Investments 26,806,099 358,362 Total non-current assets 30,788,490 358,362 Current assets Trade and other receivables 105,813 5,080 Inventories 8,766 - Cash and cash equivalents 13,231 68,602 Total current assets 127,810 73,682 Total assets 30,916,300 432,044 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,260,254 22,622 Total current liabilities 1,260,254 22,622 Net current (liabilities)/assets (1,132,444) 51,060 Non-current liabilities Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year 5,027,291 - Total non-current liabilities 5,027,291 - Net assets 24,628,755 409,422 Equity Capital and reserves attributable to equity shareholders: Share capital 2,844,413 402,750 Share premium 24,623,938 210,750 Accumulated loss (2,839,596) (204,078) Total equity 24,628,755 409,422

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

Share Share Accumulated capital premium losses Total Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP For the period ended

18 September 2017 - - - - Issue of share capital 402,750 236,250 - 639,000 Cost of shares issued - (25,500) - (25,500) Total comprehensive loss

for the period - - (204,078) (204,078) For the period ended

30 September 2018 402,750 210,750 (204,078) 409,422 Issue of share capital 2,441,663 24,413,188 - 26,854,851 Pre-acquisition

accumulated losses - - (1,667,622) (1,667,622) Total comprehensive loss

for the period - - (967,896) (967,896) For the period ended

31 December 2019 2,844,413 24,623,938 (2,839,596) 24,628,755

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD 1 OCTOBER 2018 TO 31 DECEMBER 2019