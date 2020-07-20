

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L) reported its profit attributable to owners of the company for the half year ended 31 May 2020 dropped to 7.81 million pounds or 5.8 pence per share from 16.45 million pounds or 12.2 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before taxation was 12.97 million pounds, down from 22.67 million pounds in the previous year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share was down by 7.8 pence, or 58%, at 5.7 pence, due to a decrease in the adjusted profit before tax offset by an increase of 2.1 million in weighted average number of shares.



Revenue for the half year was down 7% on a constant currency basis to 602.6 million pounds and down 8% on a reported basis.



On a constant currency and reported basis, net fees decreased by 7% to 151.2 million pounds. The Group's robust performance in first-quarter was outweighed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the second-quarter across all the Group's territories and sectors.



The Board is not proposing to pay an interim dividend.



