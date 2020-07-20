Trading in ProstaLund AB paid subscription units (BTU) is to cease. The last trading day is Tuesday 21 July, 2020. Short name: PLUN BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014555512 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 198669 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040 - 200 250.