Esker's Q2 revenue update confirmed that transaction-based SaaS revenues were hit by lower levels of customer activity in April and May but from June have started to rebound. The company continued to win new business, launch new functionality and expand its channel partnerships during H1. With the FY20 outlook maintained, we leave our revenue and EPS forecasts unchanged. The strong balance sheet, continued positive new business momentum and high level of recurring revenues make this an attractive stock to be invested in during the pandemic.

